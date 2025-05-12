The Best LongHorn Steakhouse Steak, According To Our Taste Test

LongHorn Steakhouse has been serving seared steaks and juicy ribeyes to customers since 1981, standing the test of time with seven different cuts of steak and a variety of side dishes, including a baked potato that rivals Texas Roadhouse's. For a restaurant with the word "steakhouse" in its name, expectations are high for a darn good steak. We sat down to rank all five steaks from LongHorn Steakhouse from worst to best and determined that Flo's Filet is the best steak on the menu.

When it comes to Flo's Filet, everything about this steak was perfect. The filet was juicy and full of LongHorn's delicious signature grill seasoning, which accentuated the delicate flavors of the beef. The steak was ordered medium-rare, and it arrived exactly as promised, pink on the inside and a beautiful brown char on the outside. All it took was one bite to determine that this steak was the clear winner on the list. Our only complaint was that it was a small portion, but if anything, the positive experience with Flo's Filet just left us wanting more.