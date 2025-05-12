The Best LongHorn Steakhouse Steak, According To Our Taste Test
LongHorn Steakhouse has been serving seared steaks and juicy ribeyes to customers since 1981, standing the test of time with seven different cuts of steak and a variety of side dishes, including a baked potato that rivals Texas Roadhouse's. For a restaurant with the word "steakhouse" in its name, expectations are high for a darn good steak. We sat down to rank all five steaks from LongHorn Steakhouse from worst to best and determined that Flo's Filet is the best steak on the menu.
When it comes to Flo's Filet, everything about this steak was perfect. The filet was juicy and full of LongHorn's delicious signature grill seasoning, which accentuated the delicate flavors of the beef. The steak was ordered medium-rare, and it arrived exactly as promised, pink on the inside and a beautiful brown char on the outside. All it took was one bite to determine that this steak was the clear winner on the list. Our only complaint was that it was a small portion, but if anything, the positive experience with Flo's Filet just left us wanting more.
Flo's Filet has been a crowd favorite for over 40 years
LongHorn Steakhouse's Flo's Filet is one of the restaurant's most popular menu offerings and has retained that title since it first hit menus in 1981. The steakhouse uses USDA prime and choice grades for its meat, with filets that are always fresh, never frozen, among other things steak enthusiasts should know about LongHorn Steakhouse. Flo's Filet is available in both a six- or nine-ounce cut, ranging between about $25 and $35. You can thank an actual person named Flo for the name of this juicy filet, since the steak gets its name from a previous server who happened to love the cut of meat.
Flo's Filet is prepared and seared by a resident grill master on a flat-top grill that's been oiled up in preparation for the meat. The filet is generously doused in one of LongHorn Steakhouse's three iconic seasonings and placed on the grill until seared to perfection. LongHorn's grill masters don't use a thermometer to determine when the steak is done, instead opting to use the touch method. The filet is then paired with the customer's choice of a side, from broccoli and mashed potatoes to a loaded baked potato, and served. All that's left to do is snap a photo, pick up a fork, and enjoy.