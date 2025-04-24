Texas Roadhouse Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Has The Best Baked Potato?
There are so many different sides that pair well with steak, ranging from simple roasted veggies to fresh salads. However, a carby baked potato is arguably one of the best options. Its flavor can be easily dressed up with an array of toppings or kept simple with a pat of butter, salt, and pepper.
If you go out to a steakhouse, you can likely expect to see baked potatoes on the menu. In our ranking of the best steakhouse chain baked potatoes, we considered factors like size, value, and flavor to decide which popular spot offered the top spud. While both Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse made the list, the latter offered a tastier spud that was deemed a better value. Ultimately, our reviewer thought LongHorn's offerings boasted a better balance of toppings and simpler flavor, allowing you to focus more on the star of the show: the steak.
LongHorn's classic loaded baked potato is topped with Applewood smoked bacon, sour cream, aged yellow cheddar, butter, and green onions. Meanwhile, its sweet potato offering comes with cinnamon sugar and butter.
Texas Roadhouse's potatoes are more customizable. It's baked potato comes with sour cream and/or butter, and can be topped with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, Texas red chili, or loaded with butter, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and bacon, all for an additional surcharge. Its sweet potato can also be made to your liking; it comes with honey cinnamon butter, butter, and brown sugar, and can be loaded with mini marshmallows, honey-cinnamon caramel, or honey-cinnamon caramel with toasted marshmallows .
Neither of the chains took the No. 1 spot
Many customers have taken to the internet to share their feelings about each chain's baked potato offerings. On one Seventh Day Adventist Reddit forum, users expressed frustration that Texas Roadhouse didn't disclose on its website that its baked potatoes are soaked in bacon grease before they're cooked, a fact that has been confirmed by Texas Roadhouse employees. While this meaty ingredient may upgrade the flavor of these spuds, it also limits the number of people that can enjoy them.
On the other hand, the feedback about LongHorn's offerings has been objectively positive, and folks have even shared TikTok videos showing how they make their own Longhorn-style spuds at home. Although LongHorn Steakhouse's baked potatoes were high on our list of the best chain baked potatoes, they weren't the best. We placed Ruth's Chris Steak House at the top. This chain, which has far fewer locations than Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse, offers an absolutely massive and high-quality baked potato. It clocks in at 1 pound when dressed with its enticing and classic toppings. Ruth's Chris sticks to the basics — butter, sour cream, chives, and bacon — but executes this spud so well that it was only fitting for it to take the top spot.