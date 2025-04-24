Texas Roadhouse Vs LongHorn Steakhouse: Which Has The Best Baked Potato?

There are so many different sides that pair well with steak, ranging from simple roasted veggies to fresh salads. However, a carby baked potato is arguably one of the best options. Its flavor can be easily dressed up with an array of toppings or kept simple with a pat of butter, salt, and pepper.

If you go out to a steakhouse, you can likely expect to see baked potatoes on the menu. In our ranking of the best steakhouse chain baked potatoes, we considered factors like size, value, and flavor to decide which popular spot offered the top spud. While both Texas Roadhouse and LongHorn Steakhouse made the list, the latter offered a tastier spud that was deemed a better value. Ultimately, our reviewer thought LongHorn's offerings boasted a better balance of toppings and simpler flavor, allowing you to focus more on the star of the show: the steak.

LongHorn's classic loaded baked potato is topped with Applewood smoked bacon, sour cream, aged yellow cheddar, butter, and green onions. Meanwhile, its sweet potato offering comes with cinnamon sugar and butter.

Texas Roadhouse's potatoes are more customizable. It's baked potato comes with sour cream and/or butter, and can be topped with bacon bits, cheddar cheese, Texas red chili, or loaded with butter, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and bacon, all for an additional surcharge. Its sweet potato can also be made to your liking; it comes with honey cinnamon butter, butter, and brown sugar, and can be loaded with mini marshmallows, honey-cinnamon caramel, or honey-cinnamon caramel with toasted marshmallows .