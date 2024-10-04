Every Ingredient In Texas Roadhouse's Honey Cinnamon Butter

When you're seated at a table at any Texas Roadhouse, there's a basket of food that comes along with the menus, napkins, and silverware. If you haven't dined at the steakhouse chain, one of the things that you should know about Texas Roadhouse is that it's a basket of warm rolls — served with honey cinnamon butter. The rolls and butter are on the house — and it's honestly one of the core reasons why you should dine here over other steakhouses in your area.

The honey cinnamon butter compliments the warm rolls perfectly — so you might wonder what is actually in that spreadable, sweet butter that most of us can't get enough of. As you might guess, the main ingredient is a butter blend according to its nutrition guide. This includes a handful of ingredients including butter itself plus palm oil, salt, buttermilk, and other additions. To give it that sweet flare, it also has pure cinnamon and honey. No wonder it tastes so good and is so easy to smear on those warm rolls that are made from scratch each day before the steak arrives at the table.