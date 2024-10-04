Every Ingredient In Texas Roadhouse's Honey Cinnamon Butter
When you're seated at a table at any Texas Roadhouse, there's a basket of food that comes along with the menus, napkins, and silverware. If you haven't dined at the steakhouse chain, one of the things that you should know about Texas Roadhouse is that it's a basket of warm rolls — served with honey cinnamon butter. The rolls and butter are on the house — and it's honestly one of the core reasons why you should dine here over other steakhouses in your area.
The honey cinnamon butter compliments the warm rolls perfectly — so you might wonder what is actually in that spreadable, sweet butter that most of us can't get enough of. As you might guess, the main ingredient is a butter blend according to its nutrition guide. This includes a handful of ingredients including butter itself plus palm oil, salt, buttermilk, and other additions. To give it that sweet flare, it also has pure cinnamon and honey. No wonder it tastes so good and is so easy to smear on those warm rolls that are made from scratch each day before the steak arrives at the table.
How to make Texas Roadhouse's honey cinnamon butter at home
You might wonder how many calories the butter will set you back considering its handful of ingredients. According to Texas Roadhouse, each serving is about 90 calories — but who's counting? If you want more, the waiter or waitress should give you as many as you want while you dine at the restaurant. And if you order online to eat at home, each meal comes with the rolls and one serving of butter, according to the chain's menu. You can also add a half-dozen or dozen of the rolls with the butter or you can buy the butter on its own. There are also many other Texas Roadhouse hacks you should know that go beyond the honey cinnamon butter.
Now, you might not have a Texas Roadhouse nearby or perhaps you just like to make things yourself. Luckily, it's not terribly difficult to make honey cinnamon butter at home for a wide range of foods like our five-ingredient yeast rolls. To step up your butter game, check out our spiced honey butter recipe that has cinnamon, allspice, and cloves. Or to keep it simple, all you need is softened butter then mix it with confectioners sugar for thickening, honey, ground cinnamon, and a pinch of salt to mimic the iconic spread.