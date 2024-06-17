13 Steakhouse Chain Baked Potatoes, Ranked Worst To Best

Steak and potatoes go together like bacon and eggs, cheese and crackers, or chocolate and peanut butter. And since meat and potatoes are a dynamic duo, what better place to find the best baked potato than at a steakhouse? Whether or not the baked potato is the main star of your plate, it should still be delicious and worth the money you spend on it. How do you know where to find the best steakhouse chain baked potato and what's considered a good baked potato anyway?

The perfect baked potato — whether a regular Russet or sweet — is plump and not shriveled, and features golden, crispy skin with a fluffy, whipped-like interior. A good baked potato is not dry, bland, or pasty and should be able to be eaten as is, perhaps with a little salt or butter. After that, it's whatever delectable toppings suit your taste buds.

With so many great steakhouse chains in America, we narrowed the list down to a reasonable number — chains that had 20 or more locations. This doesn't mean other steakhouse chains aren't worthy of a great baked potato, nor does it mean you won't find crispy, fluffy taters at locations listed lower on our list. But we were looking for the best and that required digging into reviews, past Tasting Table steakhouse chain rankings (to determine the steakhouse's consistency), talking with steakhouse regulars, and coming up with an overall consensus.