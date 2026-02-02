The Unlikely Ingredient That Makes LongHorn Steakhouse Steaks So Delicious, According To Reddit

LongHorn Steakhouse may be a more budget-friendly steakhouse chain, but a vast customer following is a testament to great service and food. We've got the inside scoop from a former LongHorn employee, revealing insight into why customers love it so much. Some key reasons that go hand-in-hand are the delicious proprietary seasonings that go on each steak and the ability to swap and customize said seasonings on any steak, protein, or veggie. To that effect, the unlikely ingredient that makes LongHorn Steakhouse's steaks so delicious according to Reddit is a lemon sauce.

According to LongHorn customers on Reddit, the reason the steaks taste so good is because "every steak gets what is a lemon flavored soy oil basting sauce that gives it a distinct flavor from other steakhouses." Apparently LongHorn Steakhouse also uses the lemon sauce on steamed broccoli and other veggies. A buttery, aromatic lemon sauce is an all-purpose upgrade that'll pair with anything savory.

A former employee on Reddit said the lemon sauce "came pre-made in a bottle when I worked there. First ingredient was oil, it's liquid margarine with flavoring added." Still, customers tried to discern the exact ingredients to recreate this addictive sauce at home. One Redditor tasted "melted butter, salt, garlic, and lemon," while other Redditors surmised it was a blend of lemon pepper, lemon juice, and margarine. Considering margarine is made with soy oil, a margarine-based lemon sauce might be the ticket.