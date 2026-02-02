The Unlikely Ingredient That Makes LongHorn Steakhouse Steaks So Delicious, According To Reddit
LongHorn Steakhouse may be a more budget-friendly steakhouse chain, but a vast customer following is a testament to great service and food. We've got the inside scoop from a former LongHorn employee, revealing insight into why customers love it so much. Some key reasons that go hand-in-hand are the delicious proprietary seasonings that go on each steak and the ability to swap and customize said seasonings on any steak, protein, or veggie. To that effect, the unlikely ingredient that makes LongHorn Steakhouse's steaks so delicious according to Reddit is a lemon sauce.
According to LongHorn customers on Reddit, the reason the steaks taste so good is because "every steak gets what is a lemon flavored soy oil basting sauce that gives it a distinct flavor from other steakhouses." Apparently LongHorn Steakhouse also uses the lemon sauce on steamed broccoli and other veggies. A buttery, aromatic lemon sauce is an all-purpose upgrade that'll pair with anything savory.
A former employee on Reddit said the lemon sauce "came pre-made in a bottle when I worked there. First ingredient was oil, it's liquid margarine with flavoring added." Still, customers tried to discern the exact ingredients to recreate this addictive sauce at home. One Redditor tasted "melted butter, salt, garlic, and lemon," while other Redditors surmised it was a blend of lemon pepper, lemon juice, and margarine. Considering margarine is made with soy oil, a margarine-based lemon sauce might be the ticket.
More delicious steaks and sides from LongHorn Steakhouse
Lemon sauce isn't the only element that makes LongHorn Steakhouse's steaks delicious. One Redditor says that the seasoning and cooking method also play an important role. "All bone-in steaks are cooked on the char grill plus ny strips" they said. "Steaks are all prime cut and never frozen and are trimmed and tendons cut in house." Furthermore, most steaks are dusted with LongHorn's proprietary prairie dust seasoning which perfectly complements the umami-savoriness of the meat. The lemon sauce is the final touch that really brings things up a notch. We tasted and ranked 5 LongHorn steaks and enjoyed the tender Flo's Filet. But the Outlaw ribeye cooked on the char grill was by far the best menu item Longhorn had to offer.
Not into steak? There are plenty of menu items at Longhorn that aren't steak yet still utterly delicious. The LongHorn Salmon and Redrock grilled shrimp would pair beautifully with the lemon basting sauce. The parmesan crusted chicken is another fan favorite. In fact, you can ask for the parmesan crust treatment on any steak, seafood or side. You can double your pleasure by adding a parmesan crust to your filet of steak or fish, then drizzling it with some extra lemon basting sauce.