Ask For This At LongHorn Steakhouse To Boost Steak, Chicken, Or Even Sides

Loyal fans of LongHorn Steakhouse might think they've tried everything on the menu, but once you find out about clever ordering tricks to customize your meal, you'll see the restaurant in a new light. We got the scoop on "secret menu" hacks from an employee who worked at LongHorn Steakhouse and learned a lot, and one request in particular is a must-try for fans of the Parmesan-crusted chicken. You can actually ask for that amazing cheesy crust on any entree or side.

According to our insider's write-up, LongHorn Steakhouse's Parmesan crust is made of homemade ranch dressing, grated Parmesan, garlic, herbs, panko breadcrumbs, and more cheese. The topping is amazing on grilled chicken breasts, but savvy customers have asked for it on all sorts of meat and seafood dishes, as well as sides like potatoes or asparagus. The rich, savory Parmesan and creamy ranch kick up the flavor of any dish, while the crunchy breadcrumbs add an instant textural upgrade. And who doesn't like extra garlic and herbs on their meat and veggies? It's easy to see why LongHorn fans have tried the crust on everything except dessert.

Our LongHorn employee has seen customers ask for the Parmesan crust on grilled salmon, steak tips, chicken tenders, and mashed potatoes. These items don't have toppings or super-powerful flavorings by default, making them great foundations for the flavorful sauce. As long as you stick to dishes similar to these, this ordering hack will improve your meal tenfold.