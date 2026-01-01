Ask For This At LongHorn Steakhouse To Boost Steak, Chicken, Or Even Sides
Loyal fans of LongHorn Steakhouse might think they've tried everything on the menu, but once you find out about clever ordering tricks to customize your meal, you'll see the restaurant in a new light. We got the scoop on "secret menu" hacks from an employee who worked at LongHorn Steakhouse and learned a lot, and one request in particular is a must-try for fans of the Parmesan-crusted chicken. You can actually ask for that amazing cheesy crust on any entree or side.
According to our insider's write-up, LongHorn Steakhouse's Parmesan crust is made of homemade ranch dressing, grated Parmesan, garlic, herbs, panko breadcrumbs, and more cheese. The topping is amazing on grilled chicken breasts, but savvy customers have asked for it on all sorts of meat and seafood dishes, as well as sides like potatoes or asparagus. The rich, savory Parmesan and creamy ranch kick up the flavor of any dish, while the crunchy breadcrumbs add an instant textural upgrade. And who doesn't like extra garlic and herbs on their meat and veggies? It's easy to see why LongHorn fans have tried the crust on everything except dessert.
Our LongHorn employee has seen customers ask for the Parmesan crust on grilled salmon, steak tips, chicken tenders, and mashed potatoes. These items don't have toppings or super-powerful flavorings by default, making them great foundations for the flavorful sauce. As long as you stick to dishes similar to these, this ordering hack will improve your meal tenfold.
These LongHorn Steakhouse dishes are begging for a Parmesan crust
Beef may be the restaurant's specialty, but the Cowboy Pork Chops are one of the best LongHorn Steakhouse menu items that aren't steak. While the simply grilled chops are great as-is, they're prime real estate for a thick layer of Parmesan crust. Milder than beef, the pork would pair well with the ranch, cheese, and garlic flavors, while the breadcrumbs add crunch to the fairly plain chops. On the poultry side, the Lemon Garlic Chicken would pair well with the crust for similar reasons.
If your heart is set on steak, we recommend Flo's Filet as the best partner for a Parmesan crust. Not only is this juicy filet the tastiest LongHorn steak according to our taste test, but its lighter flavor and modest size make it an ideal base for the punchy Parmesan topping. Larger, fattier steaks might be overwhelming when smothered in the ranch-based sauce.
LongHorn's Half-Pound Steakhouse Cheeseburger or Crispy Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich could also be amazing with a Parmesan crust on top of the meat. As for sides, Brussels sprouts and aged cheese are a classic pairing, so LongHorn's crispy sprouts definitely deserve the Parmesan crust treatment. This ordering hack is also a must-try with a baked sweet potato, steamed broccoli, and seasoned french fries. As a final tip, you can order LongHorn Steakhouse's Parmesan-crusted chicken gluten-free, which means you can also get the topping on any other dish minus the breadcrumbs. Let the cheesy sauce flow freely!