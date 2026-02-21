9 Things Every First-Time LongHorn Steakhouse Diner Should Know

Whether you're new to steakhouses or just LongHorn Steakhouse in particular, it may help to know something about the establishment before you decide to spend time and money there. Getting familiar with the overall atmosphere (to ensure you're meeting dress code standards) or knowing the menu before arriving (especially for dietary reasons) can help you sit back, relax, and enjoy your meal more. And if you're someone who prefers to know exactly what to expect or plan what you're going to eat before you get to a restaurant, a little homework ahead of time can help put your mind at ease.

LongHorn Steakhouse has been around since 1981, and it's roughly on par with Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse when it comes to a casual steakhouse dining experience. The differences lie in the details, though. From seating and appetizers to steak cuts and sides, not all steakhouses are the same; there's usually something that pulls you in or keeps you away. But if it's your first time at LongHorn, then we have you covered for some of the things you might benefit from knowing before heading out for a nice steak or seafood dinner.