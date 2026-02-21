9 Things Every First-Time LongHorn Steakhouse Diner Should Know
Whether you're new to steakhouses or just LongHorn Steakhouse in particular, it may help to know something about the establishment before you decide to spend time and money there. Getting familiar with the overall atmosphere (to ensure you're meeting dress code standards) or knowing the menu before arriving (especially for dietary reasons) can help you sit back, relax, and enjoy your meal more. And if you're someone who prefers to know exactly what to expect or plan what you're going to eat before you get to a restaurant, a little homework ahead of time can help put your mind at ease.
LongHorn Steakhouse has been around since 1981, and it's roughly on par with Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse when it comes to a casual steakhouse dining experience. The differences lie in the details, though. From seating and appetizers to steak cuts and sides, not all steakhouses are the same; there's usually something that pulls you in or keeps you away. But if it's your first time at LongHorn, then we have you covered for some of the things you might benefit from knowing before heading out for a nice steak or seafood dinner.
1. It's a casual dining atmosphere
LongHorn Steakhouse isn't fancy — the chain labels itself as a roadhouse-turned-ranch style restaurant. It's similar to Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse, meaning you can wear casual clothing to dine here. You'll see customers dressed in everything from jeans to business attire. Beyond that, the atmosphere has a laid-back vibe that patrons have enjoyed, mentioning a calm and relaxing ambiance coming from warm and welcoming lighting in online reviews — no overly obnoxious fluorescent bulbs to ruin the homey experience. And it is homey with a rustic feel from the deep wood and ranch-style decorations. There are even small table lamps with soft lighting for a cozy night out.
Some customers felt the noise level and ambiance during their dining experience were typical of chain steakhouses, while others felt it was a bit quieter. Either way, many patrons mentioned how busy their local spot was, so you might want to anticipate a decent, chatty noise level. Just as this chain is casual, it's also family-friendly. Bring your kids, bring your dog, LongHorn welcomes all. Kids are welcome at every location, but you should call ahead to your local spot to inquire whether or not dogs are allowed on the outside patio.
2. Instead of traditional reservations, there's a waitlist system
If you're planning on venturing to LongHorn Steakhouse and are hoping to land a table at a specific time, you might want to abandon that thought for some discipline in waiting. LongHorn doesn't take traditional reservations, and chances are that there will be a wait time. But the chain restaurant does offer call-ahead waiting, where you can get yourself added to the wait list before getting to the restaurant; this can help reduce the amount of time you're wandering the lobby or parking lot. But if you're part of a large party, check with the location's manager to ask about accommodation.
LongHorn is like most casual dining places — if it's busy, which many locations reportedly are, you give the hostess your name and wait to be called. Some customers have remarked about how busy their locations are. You can drive by most LongHorn restaurants and see a parking lot full of cars. Despite many restaurants closing across the U.S., LongHorn Steakhouse has seen an increase in sales year over year and is projected to continue doing well. So the call-ahead waitlist system isn't a bad idea if you're looking to reduce your standing-in-the-lobby or hanging-out-in-your-car time.
3. You can sign up for rewards and freebies
It seems like every establishment has some kind of reward system when you use your phone number or email to sign up for a subscription or texts. These are good options if you're interested in deals or freebies. If it's your first time visiting LongHorn, you can take advantage of a nice sign-up bonus by trying one of the appetizers, like Parmesan-crusted fries, stuffed mushrooms, fried shrimp, or spicy chicken bites, giving you an affordable way to determine if LongHorn deserves your repeat business. And if you're a loyal customer, why not receive benefits?
When you sign up for LongHorn's eClub, you receive updates about the chain or recent news within the industry, and you'll also get discounts and promotional offers — like the aforementioned free appetizer when you first sign up. (Who doesn't like free food?) LongHorn Steakhouse's eClub has other deals, including coupons sent exclusively through email, which are offered throughout the year; there's also a special coupon for a free birthday dessert. Other benefits include receiving early access to seasonal specials, such as the steak commitment rings for Valentine's Day.
4. You receive a complimentary loaf of bread (ask for cinnamon sugar butter)
Let's face it, whether it's your first time or 10th time going to a restaurant, there's something comforting about bread and butter arriving at your table shortly after you've sat down. Maybe you had a long day of errands and shopping, or you waited all day to dive into a steak. Either way, you're starving and can't wait to eat. Enter bread and butter. Similar to Texas Roadhouse and its infamous rolls, many chain restaurants offer complimentary bread before you order. LongHorn serves bread for hungry patrons before your main meal is even cooked. Unlike some other steakhouses, however, LongHorn serves an entire loaf of honey-wheat bread. It's served hot, and you can request cinnamon sugar butter if you want a little extra pizzazz for your carbs.
LongHorn Steakhouse doesn't make its bread in-house but instead sources it from Epi Breads, a bakery that supplies restaurants and supermarkets with a range of bread, rolls, and baguettes. The honey wheat loaf features a crusty exterior, while the inside is soft and airy, like you want bread to be. Customers mostly loved the bread, citing it as delicious and amazing, while others felt it was certainly not bad, but nothing to rave about.
5. Steaks are fresh, never frozen, and cooked by grill masters
If you're headed to LongHorn for the first time and have your heart set on a big juicy steak, you're in luck. LongHorn sources fresh, never-frozen cuts that are cooked by grill masters. Those who wield the power for searing the steaks are trained and even compete at higher levels for the status of being the ultimate steak master. It is a steakhouse after all. Depending on location, you'll find cuts like filet mignon, ribeye, T-bone, New York strip, sirloin, and porterhouse. When we ranked five of LongHorn's steak cuts, we determined they were all worthy, though the filet mignon took the top spot.
According to a LongHorn Steakhouse business manager on Yelp, the chain sources its USDA choice beef from grain-finished cattle. Though you may have heard that grass-fed and grass-finished is of higher quality, that's not technically accurate. Nearly all U.S. cattle eat grass at some point in their life, whether they're moved to feed lots or remain in the pastures. Many are grain-finished, which means the cattle eats grain like corn to help fatten them up. This creates more marbled meat that's tender, slightly sweet, and fattier than grass-finished. The biggest difference between the two is preference. Therefore, LongHorn's steak cuts are, essentially, juicier due to feed like corn.
6. There's a lot more than steak on the menu
When you think of a steakhouse like LongHorn, steak is usually the star of the show, and for good reason. But LongHorn Steakhouse offers way more variety than simply beef, so there are options if you're not in the mood for steak or prefer something lighter, different, or completely meat-free. If you want to skip meat altogether, you can start with appetizers like spinach dip, loaded fries, or fried onions. Likewise, there are plenty of sides, such as mac and cheese, potatoes, rice, and veggies. Sometimes it's tough to choose.
If you're still looking for substantial protein, though, and prefer to skip trying a cut of steak, LongHorn also offers up chicken, pork, and seafood dishes like lemon garlic chicken or grilled shrimp. And on occasion, you may even have the chance to grab some lamb chops. With so many options across appetizers, sides, mains, and desserts, everyone at the table can find something, no matter their preference.
7. You can customize your meal and choose your steak's seasonings
LongHorn Steakhouse lets you tailor your steak the way you like it. So if it's your first time ordering a ribeye or New York strip and you're worried about the chain's signature seasoning ruining your meal, you can always ask for your steak plainly salted. But more than that, you can request one of its three signature blends to accommodate your taste buds. For instance, if you prefer bold and spicy, request the Char or Prairie Dust Seasoning; otherwise, there's the Grill Seasoning, which is subtler and herbier.
While you can, of course, order your steak to your desired doneness, some locations offer special requests like Pittsburgh rare (charred outside, rare inside), if that's your thing. But you also have the option to create a combo meal with add-ons (even adding another protein like chicken or shrimp), request sauce on the side, or get your food cooked wrapped in foil to stay safe from allergies. LongHorn is about making your meal uniquely yours — there's flexibility in ordering.
8. Parmesan-crusted dishes are a must-try
Just the description of Parmesan crust conjures up an umami-loaded bite that sounds guaranteed to make any dish better. And that's pretty much mostly true (unless you don't like Parmesan cheese). One of the best hacks for first-time LongHorn Steakhouse diners is the Parmesan crust, and it's not only for a few menu items — you can add this cheesy, crispy topping to almost anything. It's highly customizable. Ask your server to add a Parmesan crust to any protein, including steak (yes, even a filet or ribeye can receive that ooey-gooey upgrade), chicken tenders, wings, or sides, such as mashed potatoes, broccoli, or fries.
Customers have frequently raved about Parmesan-crusting everything on LongHorn's menu, from appetizers to sides. Though you may want to skip this upgrade on a dessert ... although a Parmesan crust on molten lava cake could be a new thing (chocolate and cheese do go great together). The crust, which is reported to include ranch dressing, Parmesan, garlic, herbs, and breadcrumbs, brings a savory, garlicky crunch that adds extra flavor and texture. Mention it when ordering; most locations are happy to accommodate (though availability might vary).
9. Don't snooze on a dessert, which you can enhance
If you're headed to LongHorn Steakhouse for the first time, dessert may not even cross your mind, but you might be sorry if you snooze on it. The restaurant doesn't skimp when it comes to the sweet treat that finishes off your meal. Diners don't just go for the steak, they also stay for the dessert, raving about the chocolate specialties specifically. While you may be focused on what to eat for dinner, consider saving some room for what is sure to be an indulgence. And like LongHorn wants customers to be truly satisfied with their meal, you can customize your dessert as well.
The two chocolate desserts — a giant-sized chocolate cake with six types of chocolate and vanilla ice cream, or a molten lava cake — are a hit with customers. Interestingly, desserts are also customizable; add an extra scoop (or two, we don't judge) to any dessert or request extras, like sauce (chocolate, caramel, hot fudge), whipped cream, or even nuts. There's a reason why diners save room for these desserts. Portions are huge, so sharing is encouraged.