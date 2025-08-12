9 Biggest Differences Between Outback Steakhouse And Texas Roadhouse
At first, steakhouse chains in the U.S. like Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse can seem somewhat identical, offering roughly the same types of food as each other. But if you've frequented both of these restaurants in the past, then you already know that there are some pretty major differences between the two. And while, sure, you can get a good steak at either one, there's probably one that suits you more than the other if you're looking for a specific dining experience. Therefore, we've compiled this list of some of the biggest differences between the two popular steakhouse chains.
By having a better idea of how these steakhouses differ from one another, you can ensure that you visit the right one for the kind of lunch or dinner you're hoping to have. Perhaps you'll like one more than the other, or maybe you'll just visit them for different types of occasions. Either way, having more info on both restaurants is essential before you make a reservation. These are some of the biggest differences between Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse.
Texas Roadhouse is more affordable than Outback Steakhouse
Of course, prices at different restaurants — even at chains — are going to vary depending where you're located in the country. However, on average, Texas Roadhouse averages a more affordable price than Outback Steakhouse, nationally. (Even though there are some dishes at Outback Steakhouse you may want to avoid ordering.) That doesn't mean you can't find a more affordable dish on Outback Steakhouse's menu, and it doesn't necessarily mean that you're not going to get surprised by the bill if you order a lot at Texas Roadhouse. That being said, if you're trying to go to a more affordable restaurant, Texas Roadhouse may just be your best bet.
Let's face it, though: Going out for steak is expensive, even if you're passing up the nicer, more local places and opting for a chain like Texas Roadhouse or Outback Steakhouse instead. If you're really craving a steak but are seriously trying to save money, we suggest learning the top tips for making a restaurant-quality steak at home. That way, you never have to break the bank to get your steak fix.
Outback Steakhouse has the real Bloomin' Onion appetizer
Arguably Outback Steakhouse's most iconic menu item, the Bloomin' Onion, is the whole reason some people even want to visit this chain steakhouse in the first place. It's an onion that's cut in a way as to make it look like a flower after it's breaded and fried, and it's as much a visual appetizer as it is one that's focused on how the dish actually tastes. The appetizer is a hit, and it's one that probably a lot of other steakhouse chains wish they thought of first. Although the dish wasn't invented at the restaurant, it's still the one that's laid claim to the idea.
Texas Roadhouse, though, decided to co-opt the idea to create its own Cactus Blossom. Don't let the slight name change fool you: It's essentially exactly the same thing as a Bloomin' Onion. However, in our eyes, Outback did it first and did it better. If you're craving a deep-fried onion, you're probably better off getting the original at Outback Steakhouse rather than settling for the copy — or just learning how to make a restaurant-quality Bloomin' Onion at home.
There are more varied seafood options at Outback Steakhouse
When you go to a steakhouse, you're probably going because you want steak specifically. However, that doesn't mean that everyone around the table is interested in a T-bone or a filet mignon. That's why it's always nice when chain restaurants have alternatives to choose from. If, for example, you're craving something lighter than a steak, seafood might seem like a better option. In those cases, you're going to want to head to Outback Steakhouse over Texas Roadhouse.
While both steakhouse chains offer a few seafood-focused dishes on their respective menus, Outback Steakhouse has more to choose from. You'll find five different seafood menu items, including a seared pepper ahi tuna dish and twin lobster tails. Seems pretty much on par with a good steak, right? But at Texas Roadhouse, you're going to get a different experience. Grilled salmon, grilled shrimp, and fried catfish are all you have to choose from. None look particularly exciting, which means you might feel left out if you're not opting for more of a steak-based dish.
Texas Roadhouse offers more sandwiches than Outback
Just because you're at a steakhouse doesn't mean that everyone in your party definitely wants to order a steak. Sometimes, a well-constructed sandwich may just taste better than a big hunk of meat. And if you're looking for a solid sandwich specifically, you may just have a better time at Texas Roadhouse, since the chain offers several more options than Outback. At Texas Roadhouse, you'll have the choice between three different types of burgers. Although the differences between them are small, it's still nice to have a few different choices at your disposal. Additionally, patrons can also choose from a pulled pork sandwich, a mushroom jack chicken sandwich, and a BBQ chicken sandwich.
Outback Steakhouse, on the other hand, doesn't offer nearly as much on the sandwich front. You'll have the choice between two different types of burgers and a fried buttermilk chicken sandwich. Don't want beef or chicken? You're out of luck. You can decide for yourself about the quality of each of these sandwiches, but at least you have more to choose from when you opt for Texas Roadhouse.
There are more salads to choose from at Texas Roadhouse
So, we already know that the sandwich game at Texas Roadhouse is a bit stronger than the same at Outback. But how about when it comes to salads? Texas Roadhouse is leading the charge in variety in this regard, as well. Texas Roadhouse has six entree salads to choose from, ranging from the simple salmon Caesar salad to the steakhouse filet salad, which lets you enjoy a classic steak in an arguably more nutritious method.
Outback Steakhouse, on the other hand, only boasts three entree salads. The steakhouse salad also presents a nice combo of steak and fresh veggies, but you can also opt for the Aussie cobb or Brisbane Caesar if you're looking for something a bit lighter. We tend to like having a wider selection when it comes to salads, especially when it comes to different types of protein, and that's just what Texas Roadhouse offers. Still, though, that doesn't mean you should skip the salad if it's what you're feeling at Outback Steakhouse.
The side dishes at Outback Steakhouse are more elaborate than the simple sides at Texas Roadhouse
At a steakhouse, the sides are arguably just as important as the steak itself. That's because, most of the time, you're ordering your steak and sides separately. At the same time, you want them to taste good together and to pair well, since you're going to be eating them on the same plate. This is why a steakhouse that has particularly good side dishes will always be near to our heart. While both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse provide their patrons with a wide array of side dishes, we happen to think Outback's options are a lot more elaborate and sophisticated than its counterpart.
You can get mac and cheese at Texas Roadhouse, for example, but Outback's steakhouse mac and cheese, which is flush with seasoning and topped with crispy breadcrumbs, is a step above the basic side you'll get at Texas Roadhouse. Ordering a baked potato from either chain? The one at Outback definitely feels a bit fancier, with its cheesy, bacon-y, and scallion-topped foundation. Although you can find solid side options at both restaurants, Outback Steakhouse's sides really shine.
Kids have more to choose from at Texas Roadhouse than they do at Outback
If you're dining with your little ones, the kids' menu starts to look like one of the most important aspects of what a chain restaurant has to offer. Luckily, both of these steakhouse chains offer an array of options for younger diners, but we happen to think that Texas Roadhouse offers a more impressive selection for particularly picky eaters. The mini cheeseburgers, steak bites, miniature ribs, and hot dog are all accessible, easy-to-love options that are likely going to appeal to most kids.
On the other hand, Outback Steakhouse's options for kids seem slightly more paltry. The plain-looking macaroni and cheese, boring grilled cheese, and plain grilled chicken breast all seem like sort of sad meals that you would feed your kid when they're sick — not when you're going out to dinner with the family. And since Texas Roadhouse offers 10 different entrees to choose from versus Outback Steakhouse's eight, the former restaurant seems more ideal if you care about the kids' menu.
Outback Steakhouse's dessert game is stronger than Texas Roadhouse's
Often, people will visit a steakhouse when they have something to celebrate. And although the main course may be celebration enough for some, plenty of diners want to end their meal with a sweet treat at a steakhouse. Therefore, it's important to choose someplace that has a decent dessert selection to choose from. If you're trying to decide between Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse based on the desserts, alone, then the former is probably your best option.
Outback Steakhouse has four desserts on its menu at the time of writing, compared to Texas Roadhouse's just three. But it's not all about quantity here: Outback's desserts definitely feel a bit more sophisticated than Texas Roadhouse's. Order from the Australian-inspired chain, and you'll have the option of a triple layer carrot cake, salted caramel cookie skillet, New York-style cheesecake, and a decadent-looking chocolate dessert. On the other hand, Texas Roadhouse just features an apple pie, strawberry cheesecake, and brownie. Those all sound delicious, of course, but they're not quite at the same level as Outback's offerings. When you want to dig into a dessert that feels like it's a step up from what you could get at your grocery store's bakery section, Outback is the steakhouse to visit.
Texas Roadhouse serves more steak selections than does Outback
When you get down to it, the measure of any steakhouse is, of course, its steaks. How your steak actually comes out really depends on the specific location you're going to — not every Outback Steakhouse or Texas Roadhouse is the same. But at the very least, it's nice to know that you're going to a steakhouse that offers plenty of steak selections on its menu. When you're craving more variety, Texas Roadhouse has you covered over the competition.
There are 10 different steaks to choose from at Texas Roadhouse. That being said, some of the dishes, like the steak kabob, may not be exactly what you're thinking of when you imagine an actual steak. At Outback Steakhouse, there are only seven steaks on the menu, although they're all served more like a steak in a traditional sense. You're going to have to taste through the menu options at both restaurants for yourself, though, if you're really trying to decide which restaurant serves a more delicious steak according to your preferences.