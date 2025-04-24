Is Outback Steakhouse Or Texas Roadhouse More Affordable?
When you think about a steakhouse — aside from picturing a big, juicy ribeye — you might wonder about the cost of dinner. Steakhouses and roadhouses vary widely in price, offering everything from an affordable weeknight meal to a once-in-awhile, dress-coded fancy affair. Both Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse fall on the more budget-friendly end compared to upscale spots like The Capital Grille or Morton's. Reputation-wise, Texas Roadhouse often comes out ahead of Outback, though the latter restaurant still boasts a loyal following.
Is one of these popular steakhouse chains more affordable than the other? How different are they, really? Outback Steakhouse has about a hundred more locations than Texas Roadhouse, but both restaurants are considered casual dining. Texas Roadhouse feels homey and down-to-earth, while Outback Steakhouse leans toward a slightly more polished atmosphere. Each is known for distinct signature items: Outback for its famous appetizer, the Bloomin' Onion, and Texas Roadhouse for its fresh-baked rolls and cinnamon butter as a beloved meal starter. With all these variations between the two, we've put together a list to help you determine which one may be easier on your wallet. Prices referred to are at the time of this writing and may be subject to change.
Texas Roadhouse serves up a variety of signature steak cuts
When you want a steak, there's a good chance you know what type of cut you're in the mood for, which might even be your criteria for deciding which steakhouse to visit. Both Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse offer classic hand-cut steaks like sirloin, ribeye, and porterhouse, with Outback providing nine choices across six cuts and Texas Roadhouse boasting 20 options spanning 11 cuts. Depending on what your heart desires, there's plenty to choose from at each restaurant — from small, lean, budget cuts to large, hearty, costlier cuts.
On average, Outback Steakhouse signature steaks cost a few dollars more than Texas Roadhouse signature steaks, with locations in states like Oregon and California charging up to $10 above Outback's national average. In contrast, Texas Roadhouse offers lower steak prices overall, and its Texas locations are priced a few dollars below its own national average.
If you're after the cheapest steak cut, Texas Roadhouse has you covered with options like sirloin or roadkill for roughly $15. It's not actual roadkill, of course; it's just chopped steak. For those craving a heftier meal, both Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse serve a giant porterhouse, weighing 22 ounces and 23 ounces, respectively, for about $35, though costs may vary by location.
Outback Steakhouse features a number of meat and seafood dishes
Steakhouses and roadhouses offer more than just steak. You'll typically find chicken, pork, and seafood on the menu as well. Whereas Texas Roadhouse features a wide range of steak cuts, Outback Steakhouse outdoes it by offering a plethora of other meat and seafood options. Alongside its signature steaks, Outback serves combination plates, a wide variety of chicken dishes, and ribs and pork. Its seafood options cover the usual salmon and shrimp, in addition to ahi and lobster. The most budget-friendly, non-steak meal is a burger, which runs about $15 on average, depending on location.
Comparing each chain's national average price of other meat and seafood, Texas Roadhouse prices its dishes a few dollars less than Outback Steakhouse. It also serves combo platters, a few chicken dishes, pork, and the usual seafood, plus catfish. Texas Roadhouse's most affordable options are its range of burgers — beef, pork, or chicken — and veggie plate, which run about $13. Each chain features a seafood item not found at the other, so if you're in the mood for lobster, it's about $34 at Outback. And if you're not interested in cooking catfish at home, you'll find it on Texas Roadhouse's menu for about $17.
Texas Roadhouse offers affordable appetizers while Outback Steakhouse boasts the Bloomin' Onion
When pitting Outback Steakhouse against Texas Roadhouse to find the most affordable meal, you need to ask yourself what you're craving. Each chain has its own distinct appetizers that set it apart: Outback Steakhouse is famous for its honey-wheat bread with whipped butter and the iconic Bloomin' Onion, while Texas Roadhouse grabs attention for its hot, fresh-baked rolls and Rattlesnake Bites (hello, fried cheese with jalapeño). A bucket of shell peanuts used to grace the tables of Texas Roadhouse, but most locations have gotten rid of this time-honored tradition.
Both places start your experience off with fresh bread and butter. Outback's dark, honey-wheat bread paired with whipped butter is such a hit that there are various recipes online that try to replicate it. Texas Roadhouse also shines with its warm, out-of-the-oven rolls coupled with honey-cinnamon butter. And then there's the obvious onion — each chain serves a battered and fried onion appetizer, though Outback gets bragging rights for being the inventor.
For appetizers, both chains offer about 10 options, depending on the location. Texas Roadhouse has more budget-friendly choices, with over half of its starters priced under $10. Both restaurants offer some of the same types of starters, such as fries, shrimp, wings, and fried mozzarella. Outback also features cheese steak dip for about $15 or fried mushrooms for around $9. The most affordable appetizer is a cup of chili at Texas Roadhouse for less than $5.
Texas Roadhouse goes big with its salads and sides
You know what they say: Everything's bigger in Texas. Well, Texas Roadhouse goes big with its sides and salads, offering a hefty range that includes potatoes in various styles, multiple vegetable choices, chili, ribs, mac n' cheese, and more — all priced under $5, which is a bit lower than Outback Steakhouse. Side by side, Texas Roadhouse beats Outback with more affordable salads and sides. Both chains dish up a salad fit for a meal for around $15 to $20, featuring a choice of protein, like chicken or salmon, atop a bed of greens. Depending on the chain and location, your options are pretty similar, like chicken Caesar salad and steakhouse salad, the last of which actually has a lower price at Outback Steakhouse.
Outback Steakhouse, with its slightly higher price tags, brings to the table sides like a cup or crock of soup or chili and fresh-made extras, including various potato styles, veggies, and mac n' cheese. Both chains' salad options might even inspire you to learn to make a dinner party salad at home that would be worthy of a listing on a restaurant menu.
Outback Steakhouse delivers a range of beverages and desserts
A steakhouse isn't usually the first spot you think of when speaking of beverages, but of course, having something to drink with your food is customary. Both Texas Roadhouse and Outback offer restaurantgoers water, lemonade, tea, and soda for about $2 and $3 a drink, respectively. Texas Roadhouse is known for its wide variety of margaritas, which you can often find at a special price during happy hours. The chain also serves up southern mixed drinks and offers a variety of beer and wine. Outback Steakhouse counters with its own margaritas but leans on Aussie-inspired mixed drinks, beer, and its large range of wines. Depending on the location, you might catch some happy hour deals.
Outback Steakhouse offers more choices for beverages and desserts, but its dessert menu might catch your attention if you enjoy something sweet after something savory. If dessert is more your speed, both chains deliver delectable options under $10, offering classic-style sweets like apple pie, cheesecake, skillet cookie, carrot cake, or a fudgy brownie. Prices are pretty similar between the restaurants, though Texas Roadhouse's desserts tend to be slightly cheaper than Outback's.
Outback Steakhouse gives customers the opportunity for extra deals
Many restaurants offer perks and deals for joining their membership or rewards programs. Both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse provide customers with opportunities to save with things like in-house or online coupons, as well as special offers during weekdays or holidays. Outback Steakhouse gives you a free Bloomin' Onion when you join its rewards program. Plus, you earn points for every qualified dollar you spend, which can be redeemed for extra perks. In addition to that, those rewards can be earned and used at three other restaurants: Carrabba's Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, and Fleming's Steakhouse. Outback also offers a three-course meal deal starting at $14.99 when you dine in that includes a soup or salad, an entree, and a slice of cheesecake. And if you're an AARP member, you have access to additional savings.
Texas Roadhouse offers a VIP Club you can join for special offers and updates that go straight to your inbox. As a member, you'll be the first to hear about new promotions going on with the chain, leading to exclusive savings. Just between us, we've got the inside scoop on various eating establishments and can share Texas Roadhouse menu hacks, along with Outback Steakhouse hacks, to help you make the most out of your meaty dining experience.
Outback Steakhouse creates portion sizes for kids all the way up to large parties
Many restaurants have a special menu section dedicated to kids, seniors, catering, or to-go party platters, offering portion sizes tailored to smaller appetites or larger quantities for big gatherings. Both Texas Roadhouse and Outback Steakhouse include kids' menus packed with classic, tried-and-true kid options like chicken fingers, cheeseburgers, and mac n' cheese. At either restaurant, a child's meal typically goes for $10 or $15.
Texas Roadhouse caters to kiddos with smaller plates for tiny tummies and slightly larger ranger portions for those with heartier appetites. Aside from the usual favorites, the kids' menu includes hot dogs, steak bites, sirloin, and ribs. The majority of kids' items at Texas Roadhouse are a dollar or two less than Outback, though the sirloin and ribs are a couple of dollars higher, around $11 and $13, respectively.
Outback Steakhouse also offers a few other kids' options, like grilled cheese and grilled chicken, in addition to the classic trio. But Outback goes one step further, offering bundle meals that serve up to six people, with prices from $50 to $135, and party platters priced between $13 to $60, which are perfect for large gatherings or takeout.
Both chains have a laid-back, friendly atmosphere for casual dining
Unlike some high-end steakhouses, there's no dress code at either Texas Roadhouse or Outback Steakhouse. Both chains are considered casual dining, so you can wear your comfortable jeans, work attire, or favorite dress when you dine out. Texas Roadhouse is a bit more down-to-earth — some might call it rowdy — but it's inviting, friendly, and laid back with country music. Outback Steakhouse tries for a slightly more polished yet relaxed atmosphere inspired by Australian themes, which can make it a great spot for a first date or a quiet night out.
Texas Roadhouse's vibe aligns with its more affordable menu, from starters to desserts. Outback offers competitive prices, from appetizers to party platters, but with a slightly more refined dining experience. Portion sizes are relatively similar at both chains, but each offers unique items you won't find anywhere else. Which you find more affordable may depend on whether you want boisterous, budget-friendly energy at Texas Roadhouse or a little quieter, calmer atmosphere of Outback.
Texas Roadhouse is more affordable than Outback Steakhouse
When it comes right down to the prices on the menu, Texas Roadhouse has an overall lower price tag than Outback Steakhouse, based on national averages. Costs vary from location to location, but the lowest prices are typically found across the South. Northern locations often cost a few dollars more. Texas Roadhouse's average national price is anywhere from $1 to $10 less than Outback for each of its dishes, as of this writing. However, a few Outback locations — like those in California and Oregon — are priced much higher than its own national average, by almost $10 to $15 per menu item.
The most affordable option is to dine at a Texas Roadhouse in Texas or Indiana, the latter location being where the first Texas Roadhouse opened. For example, the famed Ft. Worth ribeye (a personal favorite) goes for $23 to $29, depending on ounces, in Texas and Indiana, whereas it's priced at $27 to $35 in northern and western parts of the U.S. Southern locations of Texas Roadhouse, like Florida and Georgia, feature a Ft. Worth ribeye for about $26 to $31.