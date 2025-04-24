Is Outback Steakhouse Or Texas Roadhouse More Affordable?

When you think about a steakhouse — aside from picturing a big, juicy ribeye — you might wonder about the cost of dinner. Steakhouses and roadhouses vary widely in price, offering everything from an affordable weeknight meal to a once-in-awhile, dress-coded fancy affair. Both Outback Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse fall on the more budget-friendly end compared to upscale spots like The Capital Grille or Morton's. Reputation-wise, Texas Roadhouse often comes out ahead of Outback, though the latter restaurant still boasts a loyal following.

Is one of these popular steakhouse chains more affordable than the other? How different are they, really? Outback Steakhouse has about a hundred more locations than Texas Roadhouse, but both restaurants are considered casual dining. Texas Roadhouse feels homey and down-to-earth, while Outback Steakhouse leans toward a slightly more polished atmosphere. Each is known for distinct signature items: Outback for its famous appetizer, the Bloomin' Onion, and Texas Roadhouse for its fresh-baked rolls and cinnamon butter as a beloved meal starter. With all these variations between the two, we've put together a list to help you determine which one may be easier on your wallet. Prices referred to are at the time of this writing and may be subject to change.