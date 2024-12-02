What Is Texas Roadhouse 'Road Kill' Made Of?

Texas Roadhouse has earned a reputation for serving up sizzling slabs of high-quality beef. Hand-cut by an on-site butcher and seasoned to perfection with some surprising ingredients, the chain's USDA Choice-grade lineup includes just about every cut a steak lover could imagine, from a New York strip to a doubled-up porterhouse T-bone. But there's one item on the menu that may leave Texas Roadhouse newbies scratching their heads. We are, of course, talking about the Road Kill.

It may not sound particularly appetizing, but don't be fooled by its name — there is, thankfully, no actual "road kill" involved in the making of this plate. The moniker is simply a playful nod to the fact that the dish is made from chopped steak, which is served up smothered in a delectable mess of sautéed onions, sautéed mushrooms, and gooey jack cheese. While that may sound like a loaded cheeseburger sans the bun, the meat used in chopped steak actually differs from hamburger meat in that it specifically calls for ground sirloin.

Whereas the standard ground beef used for burgers is fattier, ground sirloin is much more lean. The downside to this is that less fat equals less flavor, so the key to achieving a yummy chopped steak is going heavy on the seasoning — something that Texas Roadhouse totally nails with its Road Kill patty. As one commenter wrote in a Reddit thread, "The Road Kill is really underrated. Looks like road kill but tastes like heaven."

