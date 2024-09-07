The Type Of Steaks Texas Roadhouse Uses

Texas Roadhouse may not serve the top-of-the-line, most expensive cuts of beef, but they come pretty close. With something for everyone on their menu, there are a ton of steak options to choose from. Their best-seller is a six-ounce sirloin that's lean with a good bit of marbling and seasoned with their secret spice blend. It's full of flavor and never dry, and the reason the parking lot at any Texas Roadhouse is always full. All of their steaks are USDA Choice, the second-highest grade of beef you can buy.

Choice beef is a smart pick for restaurants because the quality is high but the price isn't astronomical. USDA Choice is a grade given to beef by the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA inspects all beef produced in the U.S. to make sure it is safe and high quality. This process is mandatory, but participating in grading the meat is voluntary. That's because meat-processing facilities pay to have their beef graded to sell commercially. There are three grades sold for retail: Prime, Choice, and Select. Prime beef has the highest fat content, which means it has the most marbling to make it super tender and flavorful. USDA Choice is nothing to send back to the kitchen, though. This beef has plenty of flavor even though it has less marbling. That means it's just a little less fatty and a little cheaper, and that's a win/win.