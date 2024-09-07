The Type Of Steaks Texas Roadhouse Uses
Texas Roadhouse may not serve the top-of-the-line, most expensive cuts of beef, but they come pretty close. With something for everyone on their menu, there are a ton of steak options to choose from. Their best-seller is a six-ounce sirloin that's lean with a good bit of marbling and seasoned with their secret spice blend. It's full of flavor and never dry, and the reason the parking lot at any Texas Roadhouse is always full. All of their steaks are USDA Choice, the second-highest grade of beef you can buy.
Choice beef is a smart pick for restaurants because the quality is high but the price isn't astronomical. USDA Choice is a grade given to beef by the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA inspects all beef produced in the U.S. to make sure it is safe and high quality. This process is mandatory, but participating in grading the meat is voluntary. That's because meat-processing facilities pay to have their beef graded to sell commercially. There are three grades sold for retail: Prime, Choice, and Select. Prime beef has the highest fat content, which means it has the most marbling to make it super tender and flavorful. USDA Choice is nothing to send back to the kitchen, though. This beef has plenty of flavor even though it has less marbling. That means it's just a little less fatty and a little cheaper, and that's a win/win.
There's no extra charge to do this with your steak at Texas Roadhouse
While Prime and Choice are the two types of beef you're most likely to find in US restaurants, there are a few more aspects about this All-American steak restaurant that turn first-timers into regulars. From their Flintstone-sized, 23-ounce Porterhouse T-Bone to their vegetable-studded kabobs, all of the steaks are cut by an in-house butcher. This is a big deal for steak lovers. Having a butcher on hand affords every customer a special option when ordering. Next time you dine at Texas Roadhouse, ask to pick your own steak.
Your server will take you to the display case for an old-school, high-end steakhouse experience. Choose the steak you want, and the butcher will tag your selection before sending it to the kitchen to be prepared just the way you like it. If you're not sure what to pick out, here's your guide to the different cuts of steak that explain everything from what a porterhouse is (a filet and a N.Y. strip) to why a butcher's steak is cheap but good.