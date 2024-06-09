The 2 Types Of Beef You're Most Likely To Find In US Restaurants

In the U.S., beef carries many labels. One of the most reliable is the USDA grading system that designates the tenderness, juiciness and flavor of a cut of meat, managed by government inspectors. A side of beef can be given a few different marks, but the most well known are the labels prime, choice, and select, which are all based on the amount of marbling and fat at one spot in a side of beef. At the meat counter you can choose from prime steaks, which are the highest USDA grade (only about 3% of beef makes the grade) and quite a bit more expensive than choice, down to select, which is the cheapest of the three. Restaurants mostly rely on the top two grades of beef, but there can be some exceptions to the rule.

Fine-dining steakhouses often advertise prime cuts on their menus, catering to customers who want the best of the best when it comes to tenderness and flavor. Prime might be reserved for their top-priced steaks, or sprinkled through the menu, based on the chef's preference. Many restaurants and mid-range steak places trend toward buying choice beef, which comes at a more economical price and still has excellent flavor. However, if the grade is not listed, you shouldn't make any assumptions, because there are a lot of marketing terms that can confound the issue. Of course it's highly unlikely you'll see select meat listed on a menu, but that doesn't mean it's not being served.