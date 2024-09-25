Show-Stopping Dinner Party Salad Recipe

Salads are a side dish staple, and a beautifully presented salad can turn a simple entree into a gourmet occasion. One of the key factors in pulling off a show stopping salad is using a mix of lettuces and other colorful ingredients to add a variety of textures. In this recipe, we're highlighting delicate baby gem lettuce, spicy arugula, and hardy purple radicchio as the base, and complementing the lettuces with juicy grape tomatoes, crisp English cucumber, creamy avocado, and the freshest of herbs. The homemade candied pecans roast with brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla to balance out the tangy balsamic dressing and add a sweet and salty crunch, truly making for a show-stopping salad.

Of course, just because this salad is well-suited for a dinner party doesn't mean that's the only occasion you can enjoy it for. "Even though this salad is perfect for entertaining, don't let that stop you from enjoying it for a casual weeknight dinner," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "It's easy to make and different ingredients can be swapped in based on what you have on hand."