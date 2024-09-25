Show-Stopping Dinner Party Salad Recipe
Salads are a side dish staple, and a beautifully presented salad can turn a simple entree into a gourmet occasion. One of the key factors in pulling off a show stopping salad is using a mix of lettuces and other colorful ingredients to add a variety of textures. In this recipe, we're highlighting delicate baby gem lettuce, spicy arugula, and hardy purple radicchio as the base, and complementing the lettuces with juicy grape tomatoes, crisp English cucumber, creamy avocado, and the freshest of herbs. The homemade candied pecans roast with brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla to balance out the tangy balsamic dressing and add a sweet and salty crunch, truly making for a show-stopping salad.
Of course, just because this salad is well-suited for a dinner party doesn't mean that's the only occasion you can enjoy it for. "Even though this salad is perfect for entertaining, don't let that stop you from enjoying it for a casual weeknight dinner," wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. "It's easy to make and different ingredients can be swapped in based on what you have on hand."
Gather the ingredients for this show-stopping dinner party salad recipe
To make this recipe you'll need quite a few produce items, so start there and pick up garlic, little gem lettuce, arugula, radicchio, English cucumber, grape tomatoes, red onion, fresh basil, Italian parsley, and avocado. Little gem lettuce is a cross between romaine and butter lettuce so if you can't find it, butter lettuce is a good substitute.
Next, pick up pecan halves, brown sugar, maple syrup, cinnamon, and vanilla for the candied pecans. For the dressing you'll need olive oil, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, and pepper. You can swap the pecans for walnuts if you prefer to make candied walnuts. Finally, if you want to add a little cheese to the mix, grab some feta for a final garnish.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Prepare a baking sheet
Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper
Step 3: Make the sugar mixture
In a small bowl combine the brown sugar, 3 tablespoons maple syrup, cinnamon, vanilla, and ¼ teaspoon of salt.
Step 4: Combine the mixture with the pecans
Toss the pecans with the sugar mixture.
Step 5: Bake and cool the pecans
Lay the pecans out on the prepared sheet pan and bake for 15 minutes, stirring halfway. Cool for 10 minutes.
Step 6: Make the dressing
In a small bowl, make the dressing by combining the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, remaining maple syrup, Dijon mustard, garlic clove, remaining salt, and pepper. Set aside.
Step 7: Combine the greens and vegetables
In a large bowl little gem lettuce, arugula, radicchio, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, basil, and parsley.
Step 8: Toss salad with dressing
Toss salad with the dressing.
Step 9: Break apart the pecan clusters
When the pecans have cooled, break them apart if some have clustered together.
Step 10: Add the remaining ingredients and serve
Add the avocado, pecans, and optional feta cheese to the salad and serve.
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 4 tablespoons maple syrup, divided
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¾ teaspoon coarse salt, divided
- 1 cup pecan halves
- ½ cup olive oil
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 crushed garlic clove
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 4 cups chopped little gem lettuce
- 4 cups arugula
- 3 cups chopped radicchio
- 1 sliced English cucumber
- 1 cup halved grape tomatoes
- ¼ cup sliced red onion
- ¼ cup sliced basil
- ¼ cup chopped Italian parsley
- 1 sliced or chopped avocado
- feta cheese, for serving
What is radicchio and what could I add to this salad in its place?
Radicchio is a common lettuce used in Italian cuisine and is known for its vibrant purple color and bitter flavor. It has a hearty texture and a beautiful hue that adds variety to salads. It's similar to purple cabbage in appearance but not quite as crunchy. There are several varieties of radicchio and any of them can be used in this salad. Two of the most common types are chioggia, which is round and resembles a small cabbage, and treviso which is elongated in shape. You might also see the castelfranco variety, which is light yellow in color with purple specks, or rosso di tardive which has long curly purple leaves and white stems.
If you can't find radicchio, you can stick with the two other lettuces used — little gem and arugula, or choose Belgian endive which has a similar bitter flavor. Watercress is another option that will blend well in the salad, and if want the pop of color, purple cabbage sliced with a mandoline will do the trick.
Can I prepare this dinner party salad ahead of time?
If you are planning to make this salad for a dinner party, there's a good chance that you've got quite a few other courses to worry about as well. So, checking the appetizer off your list ahead of time will certainly relieve some stress. To prepare this salad ahead of time, it is best to make the individual components, so they are ready to assemble right before serving. To start, make the candied pecans as outlined and store them in an airtight container at room temperature for up to five days in advance. The dressing is another item that can be made up to five days ahead. You'll want to store it in the fridge in an airtight container. A mason jar with a lid allows you to quickly shake it before needed.
One day ahead you can get the greens washed and chopped. Place them in a large airtight container that has been lined with a paper towel to absorb moisture. The cucumber, tomatoes, and red onion will be the freshest if they are cut the day of the party. The fresh herbs and avocado can be cut as you are assembling the salad, and you'll want to add the dressing right before plating.