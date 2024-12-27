Texas Roadhouse Margaritas, Ranked Worst To Best

The fast-growing steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse didn't just throw a few afterthought margaritas onto its menu of legendary food. Oh no. The steakhouse took great care in curating a diverse selection, blending, swirling, and layering flavors into a lineup of larger-than-life creations that practically demand a second round. These aren't your average tequila-lime concoctions; they're personality-packed beverages that dare to push the boundaries of what a margarita can be. From classic citrus simplicity to tropical twists and fruity specialties, each drink comes served in the chain's signature oversized glasses, ready to pair with your Texas-approved meal of hand-cut steak and sweet buttered rolls.

But not all these mixed-up margaritas are created equal. Some gleam with balanced flavors and creative flair, while others fall flat or venture too far from classic margarita territory. That's why I've taken on the tough job of sipping, slurping, and savoring every margarita Texas Roadhouse has to offer, then ranking them from least impressive to absolute must-try.

Whether you prefer frozen or on-the-rocks, a time-honored and pure margarita makeup, or something a little more daring, this ranking will help guide you to the cocktails bound to make your happy hour even happier while steering you away from those ain't worth a lick.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

