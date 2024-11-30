When Is Happy Hour At Texas Roadhouse, And What Are The Best Discounts?
Everybody loves a bargain, and when it comes to dining at Texas Roadhouse, the chain has a few deals up its sleeve. Happy hours typically run from late afternoon until early evening. However, the specific timings for these sought-after deduction periods are decided by the individual venue, so there's no one-time-fits-all. It's also up to the franchise holders to decide what percentage to knock off and which products to include. Typical choices are appetizers (think rattlesnake bites and fried pickles) and alcoholic beverages like cocktails or draft beer.
Just to provide an example, at Texas Roadhouse in the Philippines, happy hour runs from 2pm until 7pm, Monday to Friday, offering a decent 30% off select drinks. Other restaurants, like the branch in McKinney, Colorado, split their happy hours: For instance, 4pm until 6pm then 9pm until close. Customers report that McKinney's Texas Roadhouse in particular offers margaritas and draft beers for $1.99 during these periods.
It's easy to see how you'd rack up the savings! Any regulars should keep these opportunities in mind, especially since 2024 saw Texas Roadhouse raise its prices for the third time in under a year. Check local branches ahead of time for their exact happy hour schedule; customers are richly rewarded for their organization.
How is Happy Hour different from Early Bird Specials?
We all know the drill: Chances are you've already scoured some of the best chain restaurant happy hour menus. The real question is, how do you differentiate happy hours from other promotions? Understanding the main differences is the best way to maximize your savvy savings. Fundamentally, despite often overlapping, early bird specials and happy hour grant different offers. Happy hour is more alcohol-focused, while early bird deals are better for anyone looking for a hearty bite to line their stomach. But let's look a little closer: Here's what Texas Roadhouse calls its early bird specials, and what exactly they typically entail.
"Early Dine" discounts usually run from 3pm until 6pm, offering hefty deductions of 15-22% on 11 entrees, including country fried chicken or 6 oz USDA choice sirloin steak. These mostly span from Monday to Thursday, but unsurprisingly, given what we know about the venue-by-venue approach to operations, the exact days and times vary per location. Certain franchises might run these early bird offers every day except Sunday, while others might offer nothing at all. Overall, though, it's still a great deal to watch out for. Grabbing a pulled pork dinner or country fried sirloin for an average price of $10.99? Yes, please. It's easy to see why Texas Roadhouse restaurants fill up so quickly after doors open. Play your cards right, and you might even score a two-for-one, bagging an Early Dine and happy hour-deducted meal out.