When Is Happy Hour At Texas Roadhouse, And What Are The Best Discounts?

Everybody loves a bargain, and when it comes to dining at Texas Roadhouse, the chain has a few deals up its sleeve. Happy hours typically run from late afternoon until early evening. However, the specific timings for these sought-after deduction periods are decided by the individual venue, so there's no one-time-fits-all. It's also up to the franchise holders to decide what percentage to knock off and which products to include. Typical choices are appetizers (think rattlesnake bites and fried pickles) and alcoholic beverages like cocktails or draft beer.

Just to provide an example, at Texas Roadhouse in the Philippines, happy hour runs from 2pm until 7pm, Monday to Friday, offering a decent 30% off select drinks. Other restaurants, like the branch in McKinney, Colorado, split their happy hours: For instance, 4pm until 6pm then 9pm until close. Customers report that McKinney's Texas Roadhouse in particular offers margaritas and draft beers for $1.99 during these periods.

It's easy to see how you'd rack up the savings! Any regulars should keep these opportunities in mind, especially since 2024 saw Texas Roadhouse raise its prices for the third time in under a year. Check local branches ahead of time for their exact happy hour schedule; customers are richly rewarded for their organization.

