Here's What Texas Roadhouse Calls Its Early Bird Specials
The early bird is often cited as getting the worm. But, at Texas Roadhouse, the early bird can be treated to a discounted steak dinner. Like many other chain restaurants, the steakhouse offers exclusive deals to those patrons who throw on their spurs and hightail it to the restaurant early during non-peak hours. At Texas Roadhouse, this series of promotions is called the Early Dine Menu.
The timing varies per location (as Texas Roadhouse is a franchise), but the Early Dine savings typically begin right as each store opens its doors on weekdays — anywhere from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., in some cases. Then, the promotion often continues on until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., when the dinner rush begins to stampede through the doors. A number of locations even have the same offers available for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. So, what kind of legendary grub can you expect on this specialty Early Dine Menu?
Depending on the Texas Roadhouse location, there are typically 11 entrées up for grabs, all priced from $8.99 to $11.99 each. Options include fan-favorite meals like the 6-ounce Sirloin Steak Dinner, 10-ounce Road Kill Dinner, or the Country Fried Sirloin Dinner. For poultry lovers, the Grilled BBQ Chicken, Country Fried Chicken, and Chicken Critters Dinner also make the cut. The Pulled Pork Dinner and Grilled Pork Chop offer a different protein option. Or, for something on the lighter side, you also have a choice of the Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, or the Chicken Critter Salad.
This is not to be confused with Texas Roadhouse's legendary happy hour
Although often happening during overlapping time periods, the Early Dine savings are not the same as happy hour at Texas Roadhouse. At participating restaurants, happy hour often runs from around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, and unlike the early bird promotions, it tends to be more libations and bar-based. During these weekday hours, offers may include certain dollar amounts off specific beer styles or cocktails such as the chain's famed Legendary Margaritas.
Discounted starters like the Cactus Blossom (the chain's take on Outback Steakhouse's Bloomin' Onion) or Rattlesnake Bites may also be on the table at some locations. It's important to note, however, that these promotions may only be available when you're seated in the bar area. In addition, it's always a good idea to call ahead to find out what specials are available at your nearest Texas Roadhouse and the specific timing of various promotions like happy hour and Early Dine deals. Don't forget to also take advantage of Texas Roadhouse's online waitlist to save time during your next visit.