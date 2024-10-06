Here's What Texas Roadhouse Calls Its Early Bird Specials

The early bird is often cited as getting the worm. But, at Texas Roadhouse, the early bird can be treated to a discounted steak dinner. Like many other chain restaurants, the steakhouse offers exclusive deals to those patrons who throw on their spurs and hightail it to the restaurant early during non-peak hours. At Texas Roadhouse, this series of promotions is called the Early Dine Menu.

The timing varies per location (as Texas Roadhouse is a franchise), but the Early Dine savings typically begin right as each store opens its doors on weekdays — anywhere from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or 4 p.m., in some cases. Then, the promotion often continues on until 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., when the dinner rush begins to stampede through the doors. A number of locations even have the same offers available for a few hours on Saturday and Sunday afternoons. So, what kind of legendary grub can you expect on this specialty Early Dine Menu?

Depending on the Texas Roadhouse location, there are typically 11 entrées up for grabs, all priced from $8.99 to $11.99 each. Options include fan-favorite meals like the 6-ounce Sirloin Steak Dinner, 10-ounce Road Kill Dinner, or the Country Fried Sirloin Dinner. For poultry lovers, the Grilled BBQ Chicken, Country Fried Chicken, and Chicken Critters Dinner also make the cut. The Pulled Pork Dinner and Grilled Pork Chop offer a different protein option. Or, for something on the lighter side, you also have a choice of the Grilled Chicken Salad, Chicken Caesar Salad, or the Chicken Critter Salad.