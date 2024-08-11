How The Texas Roadhouse Waitlist Works And The Best Time To Beat The Rush

Texas Roadhouse is known for many things: High-quality steak, a fun atmosphere, delicious made-from-scratch rolls, and long wait times. The popular restaurant is almost always busy, and while they do not take reservations, the waitlist system can help you manage your dining experience. You can join the waitlist online, through the app, or by calling ahead and secure your spot without a long wait at the door. Once you're on the list, you'll get an estimate of when your table will be ready. Check in with the front desk when you get to the restaurant to let them know you're on site. Then, when it's time to be seated, you'll get a text or notification telling you to go to the host station to be seated.

The slowest times vary from location to location, and aren't always predictable. Random days can see unexpected crowds, and holidays, local events, or game days can result in busier-than-usual periods. Generally, weekdays tend to be less busy, especially Monday through Wednesday. Arriving earlier in the afternoon around the 3 p.m. opening time can help you avoid the heaviest part of the dinner rush, which often starts earlier than you might think. Weekends, on the other hand, are typically very busy, so plan accordingly if you choose to visit then.