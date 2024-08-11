How The Texas Roadhouse Waitlist Works And The Best Time To Beat The Rush
Texas Roadhouse is known for many things: High-quality steak, a fun atmosphere, delicious made-from-scratch rolls, and long wait times. The popular restaurant is almost always busy, and while they do not take reservations, the waitlist system can help you manage your dining experience. You can join the waitlist online, through the app, or by calling ahead and secure your spot without a long wait at the door. Once you're on the list, you'll get an estimate of when your table will be ready. Check in with the front desk when you get to the restaurant to let them know you're on site. Then, when it's time to be seated, you'll get a text or notification telling you to go to the host station to be seated.
The slowest times vary from location to location, and aren't always predictable. Random days can see unexpected crowds, and holidays, local events, or game days can result in busier-than-usual periods. Generally, weekdays tend to be less busy, especially Monday through Wednesday. Arriving earlier in the afternoon around the 3 p.m. opening time can help you avoid the heaviest part of the dinner rush, which often starts earlier than you might think. Weekends, on the other hand, are typically very busy, so plan accordingly if you choose to visit then.
Dining at Texas Roadhouse like a pro
There's a good reason for the steakhouse's enduring popularity. With their famous free rolls with honey butter, scratch-made sides, quality steaks, and strategies for managing their busy times, Texas Roadhouse continues to draw huge crowds. One way to make the most of your visit is by using the waitlist, of course, but also using it for advance scheduling (where available). This feature lets you plan your visit hours or even days in advance, helping you secure a table without a long wait.
Following popular menu hacks can also help you dine like a Texas Roadhouse pro — like ordering the filet medallions to get more bang for your buck. Another insider tip is to pick your own steak, a fun option the restaurant offers to diners who want to peruse the display case and choose their exact cut. When you're finished eating, the Roadhouse Pay feature allows you to pay your bill at your table, eliminating the need to wait for your busy server to handle your check. Joining the VIP Club offers perks like exclusive deals and even a birthday surprise, which is great for regulars. Finally, if you'd rather enjoy their delicious food at home, ordering to-go is a convenient way to skip the wait entirely — you can even order extra bread and honey butter in addition to everything else you find on the menu on-site.