20 Best Chain Restaurant Happy Hour Menus
If you're a fan of dining out, you know that happy hour events often consist of a few afternoon-evening hours of discount foods and drinks that occur more often than not on weekdays only. This phenomenon benefits the business by driving traffic and sales during non-peak hours. And, it's obviously advantageous for customers, because it allows them to save some cash — as long as they can make it in time. Sometimes happy hours can feel like a race against the clock to reach your seat and place your order before it's all over in a flash.
Whether they're small, big, fancy, or casual, many sit-down restaurants offer some sort of happy hour menu. But, you can often find the absolute best deals at national chains. To help you know where to go, we've assembled a list of these economically-minded establishments in no particular order. Take a look and remember it's always happy hour somewhere.
1. Bahama Breeze
Bahama Breeze is always on island time. But, some hours are happier than others thanks to a few bright and balmy promotions. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. islanders can enjoy discounted beverages including $3 draft beers, $4 well cocktails and bottled beers, $6 wine and sangria, and $5 specialty drinks like the Bahamarita or Pineapple-Coconut Martini. On the food side, 10 different half-priced appetizers are featured on the happy hour menu. Firecracker Shrimp, Crispy Conch Fritters, Crab and Three Cheese Dip, Beef Empanadas, and Yuca Cheese Sticks are all up for grabs, in addition to $10.99 Whole Jamaican Jerk or Classic Wings.
The best part, though, is if you're too busy soaking up the sun and miss this two-hour window, you get another chance during late-night happy hour. This supplemental event runs Sundays to Thursdays from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. or sometimes until 11 p.m. depending on location.
2. BJ's Brewhouse
On weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., you'll find domestic bottles marked down to just $4, any of the chain's handcrafted signature beers for $5, plus you'll receive $1 off any seasonal or guest draft beers. If beer isn't your drink, you can also grab a Brewhouse Margarita instead for $6.
Happy hour doesn't end at the bar, either. Chips and dips are on special for $4 during this time. Or, if you're looking for more sustenance, mini deep dish pizzas and select appetizers — including Sliders, Deep-Fried Chicken Pot Stickers, Avocado Egg Rolls, Spinach and Artichoke Dip, and Mozzarella Sticks — can be ordered for $7 each. As is the case at Bahama Breeze, BJ's patrons also get a second round of these deals from 9 p.m. to close — which is typically 11 p.m. The caveat to all of the above is that it's exclusively offered in the restaurant's bar area or patio.
3. Bonefish Grill
Bonefish Grill's happy hour — which it alternatively refers to as "Social Hour" — is swimming with tasty dishes and great deals. At most locations, the celebration includes three $15 shareable starters including B.L.T. nachos, The Big Bang Shrimp, and the Crowd Pleaser combination of Bang Bang Shrimp, Tempura Crunch Sashimi Tuna, and Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts. Small plates are also available for just $7 with a choice of Calamari, Mussels Josephine, or Ahi Tuna Poke.
To wash it down, the chain offers $7 crafty cocktails like the Mango Bourbon Sour, Fresh Margarita, Blueberry Lemon Drop, and Coconut Crush. You can also find marked-down wines, beers, and other spirit-infused drinks. These deals are going on every single day at the Grill starting at either 3 p.m. or 4 p.m. depending on location and lasting until 6:30 p.m.
4. Brio
Tuscan-inspired restaurant Brio is the place to be on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is when guests can savor a hand-selected menu of foods and drinks all priced at just $7. Snag a seat at the bar or enjoy the breeze on the outdoor terrace with a glass of house wine or a fruity sangria.
Or, dive into one of the eight included cocktails. Some are more traditional like the classic martini, Manhattan, and Moscow mule, while others add some flair such as the Cucumber Basil Gimlet, Pineapple Ginger Flip, and black raspberry cosmo. Also, don't forget the $7 apps. Smaller bites include tomato caprese, calamari, and carpaccio. A Margherita flatbread, Brio burger, and sausage, pepperoni & ricotta flatbread can alternatively make for a more filling meal.
5. Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
With its laid-back atmosphere and kitschy nautical-themed decor, Bubba Gump is the personification of a vacation state of mind. And, nothing elevates that off-duty feeling more than a few food and drink specials you won't want to miss out on.
Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Bubba Gump restaurant goers can cool down with a refreshing $5 margarita, or order ice-cold beers starting at just $3.50. During this time, fresh garlic bread is also offered at $4 and the creamy, Parmesan-topped shrimp mac & cheese can be all yours for $8. Even more happy hour deals may also be available at individual locations — just remember you will have to sit at the bar to get in on the goodness.
6. Buffalo Wild Wings
Wings, beer, sports, and happy hour. At Buffalo Wild Wings, happy hour looks a little like this: $3 to $6 from 3 to 6 p.m. That means everything on the special menu from beer to cocktails to food dishes are all priced as low as $3, with the most expensive items ringing up at $6. In the lower $3 echelon, you can snag tater tots and chips & salsa.
Moving up to $4, you'll find drinks like the Blue Long Island Iced Tea or a Wild Herd Kolsch by Goose Island. At $5 Bud Lights, Bird Dawgs (essentially a chicken tender in a hot dog bun that you can try with a few of the chain's famous sauces), and mozzarella sticks make the cut. Finally, at $6, strawberry margaritas, Stone IPAs, and Everything Pretzel Knots are also available. These deals are going on every Monday through Friday at participating locations.
7. Carrabba's
Carrabba's has an extensive happy-hour menu chock-full of boozy bargains and affordable aperitifs. Do as the Italians do with $3 draft beers, $6 premium spirits, $25 sangria pitchers, or 9-ounce wine and sangria glasses at 6-ounce prices. $7 cocktails include a Pomegranate Martini, Italian Old Fashioned, Passion Pear Spritz, and a new Blood Orange Margarita.
While you're sipping on something strong, you can also fill up on seven different $7 small bites. Munch on Bruschette Caprese, Vegetable or Shrimp Focaccia Bites, Mezzaluna Fritte, Meatball Sliders, or the new Calabrian Wings. An additional food option is the $15 curated charcuterie board which can be upgraded to include two house glasses of wine for a new total of $25. All is available from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily in the bar area only.
8. Chili's
Chili's Grill & Bar is known for having one of the absolute best happy hours around. Why? Well, it has something to do with the wide range of bar and kitchen deals. But, also because it not only runs on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. but also all day Saturday and Sunday, too. The exact menu varies per location. However, guests can typically expect beer, wine, and cocktails ranging from $3 to $7 during these times.
Appetizers like wings, chips with dip, and quesadillas are often discounted, as well. Plus, you can't forget to check out the restaurant's Margarita of the Month. In June 2024, the Wish You Were Here Marg will make a splash, filled with flavors of strawberry, watermelon, and coconut.
9. Chuy's
After Chili's, the Tex-Mex train continues with a very special happy hour at Chuy's. It runs every weekday typically from around 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. — exact hours can vary by location — and Chips 'N' Dips take center stage. Four creamy and sometimes chunky options are on the table, at $5 each. Choose from the signature recipe queso or a Compuesto queso with ground beef. Or, opt for more flavor with the Lil' Chuy Gooey loaded up with refried beans, ground beef, guacamole, jalapeños, and more, or the Boom-Boom Pow which is the same idea just with Boom-Boom sauce and sans the beef.
For refreshments, house margaritas of any size are $2 off during happy hour, while House Texas 'Tinis (martinis), domestic bars, and wine glasses are $1 off. If you're looking to take your margarita or cocktail to another level, you can also tack on a $1 floater.
10. Dave & Buster's
The arcade chain doles out drinks priced at just $5 during happy hour, lowering your bar tab and freeing up more funds for gaming. Wine glasses, 22-ounce domestic beer drafts, D&B Long Island Iced Teas, Backwoods Blueberry Lemonades, and the new Tres Tequila Rita are all part of the promotion.
These are all available on weekdays from around 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.; exact hours vary by location. Then, after the sun goes down, late-night happy hour kicks off on Sundays to Thursdays featuring the same drink specials as before. The $5 bites are also available during this nighttime hour including Cantina Nachos, Queso Fries, Fried Pickles, and Cheese Flatbread. Don't forget to also try one some of the chain's other new menu items that dropped just this year while you're there.
11. Fleming's
The bill of fare for this event is three-fold starting with $9 cocktails, bar bites, and more weighty handhelds. The cocktail list is comprised of the Olive a Martini, Keep Your Gin Up, Tequila Me Softly, and the Time Is Honey bourbon drink. Bar eats range from $13 to $18 with Chickpea Eggplant Vegan Cakes coming in as the most affordable, and Crab Cake Bites and Filet Wellington Bites representing the higher end of the spectrum.
If you're still hungry after all that, you can choose from one of four hand-picked sammies including The Prime Burger, California Burger, Crispy Chickpea & Eggplant Burger, or the Filet Mignon Sandwich — understandably the priciest option marked at $28, but likely worth it since the chain is known for its high-quality steak. Find all these offers at the Fleming's bar on Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
12. Joe's Crab Shack
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays, the coast is clear to dive into the deals at Joe's Crab Shack. And, let us be the first to say this is one of the most robust happy hour menus we've ever seen with too many fishy promotions to count. First, eat up with grub priced from $4 up to $8. Indulge in Cajun Garlic Bread, Popcorn Shrimp, Crab Stuffed Mushrooms, Peel 'n Eat Shrimp, Blackened Fish Tacos, and more.
Then, sip down a cold one from the booze lineup. You can find domestic bottles and draft pints for just $3.50, craft and import bottles for $4.50, well drinks for $5.50, and wine glasses plus specialty cocktail selections like margaritas and mojitos for $6. Everything is available in the bar area only.
13. McCormick & Schmick's
McCormick & Schmick's is dishing out an impressive lineup, all part of its happy hour going on Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The chain offers dishes priced at $6, $8, $10, and $10 with three to four options at each price point. Truffle Fries and Pan Roasted Edamame sit at the lowest level. Crispy Asian Calamari and Pork Belly Bao Buns are a few $8 options. Some $10 choices include a Cheeseburger and Smoked Gouda Flatbread. Lastly, Spice Seared Ahi Tuna and Thai Coconut Curry Mussels bring up the rear as two of the highest-priced items.
The high-end seafood joint doesn't leave you high and dry, either. Drinks are also flowing from late afternoon into early evening. Beers range from $4.50 to $5.50, glasses of wine from $6.50 to $8.50, spirits for $6 to $7.50, and eight types of hand-crafted cocktails from $7.50 to $9. A few standouts in the cocktail realm include the Perfect Lemon Drop Martini, Prosecco Sangria, and a Tito's Cherry Mule.
14. Morton's Steakhouse
Sunday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (hours vary by location) is designated "Power Hour" at Morton's Steakhouse. Patrons are invited to roll in after work for $5.50 select beers, $9 6-ounce wine pours or $12 9-ounce pours, and $10 cocktails. The latter includes a Mezcalrita, a Brambull, and a Palm Beacher. The eatery also recently upped the ante by adding bar bites to the Power Hour roster.
Selections such as Parmesan Truffle Matchstick Fries, Thick-Cut Onion Rings, and Hand-Cut Potato Chips can be enjoyed for $8 each. The most expensive dish, on the other hand, is the Petite Lamb Chops for $20, and options like Prime Burger Sliders and Braised Pork Belly Bao Buns fall somewhere in between.
15. P.F. Chang's
If you get the timing right, you can take advantage of $5 favorites at P.F. Chang's. Every weekday, commonly from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the Asian-inspired chain hosts a happy hour filled with exclusive cocktails and signature bites. To satisfy your cravings, Crispy Green Beans, Hand-Folded Crab Wontons, and either pork or shrimp Handmade Dumplings appear on the food list.
Discounted liquid courage comes in the form of wine, beer, and spirit-based beverages. Wine choices consist of a 14 Hands Merlot or a Chardonnay from the same brand, while brew options include a HA-CHI 5251 Pilsner and other domestics on draft. You can also opt for a select well drink, Pink Lotus Cosmo, or Zen Margarita — sounds like a relaxing choice after a long day.
16. Red Robin
Red Robin explains that its happy hour isn't just about great prices, it's about great times. But, how can you not have a great time while saving $3 on five select appetizers, 10-inch Donatos pizzas, and gourmet chocolate, vanilla, or strawberry milkshakes? And, the savings and merriment continue over at the bar. Domestic 16-ounce drafts, domestic bottles, Truly Hard Seltzers, and house margaritas go for just $4 a pop. A crisp $5 bill covers a Tito's Blue Chill or a 6-ounce wine pour.
For an extra buck, you can enjoy a craft 16-ounce draft, craft bottle, Long Island Iced Tea, or Spiked Freckled Lemonade. Head over to the chain on weekdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to get in on all this yum.
17. Ruth's Chris Steak House
At Ruth's Chris — one of the country's favorite steakhouses — the craftily named Sizzle, Swizzle, Swirl event is scheduled every day except Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fulfilling the "Sizzle" part of the deal is a selection of full-sized appetizers including Seared Ahi Tuna Spicy Shrimp, Goat Cheese & Artichoke Dip, and Zucchini Fries. Steakhouse guests can turn up the sizzling intensity with a Ruth's Cheeseburger, Steak Sandwich, or Grilled Chicken Sandwich. In the Swizzle and Swirl category, customers can pair their fare with a select beer, house mixed drink, 65 & Broad Cabernet Sauvignon, and 65 & Broad Chardonnay.
Or, shake things up with a hand-crafted Rocks Rita, Pomegranate Martini, Ruth's Manhattan, or Dirty Goose Martini. A dynamic duo of Filet & Rosé is also available featuring a 6-ounce steak filet topped with three grilled shrimp with a glass of Whispering Angel Rosé all for $42.
18. Seasons 52
Wine connoisseurs will rejoice over Season 52's happy hour. Set at the wine bar, nearly the entire menu is centered around vino starting with $6 whites and reds. Specific selections may vary per state and location, but 6-ounce whites often include a Santa Julia Pinot Grigio, a Jean-Luc Colombo 'Cape Bleue' Dry Rosé, and Narrative Chardonnay. As for reds, a Screen Press Pinot Noir, Tilia Malbec, Acquisition Cabernet Sauvignon, and Sangria are common varieties. But, even more exciting than single pours is the chain's $12.50 glass of wine and flatbread combo. Pair your wine with one of six flatbreads like the Housemade Meatball and Baby Kale, Roasted Tomato, or Chipotle BBQ Shrimp.
Of course, if wine doesn't tickle your fancy, a few cocktails are available, including Rosé Lemonade, Sparkling Cosmo, and Bourbon Iced Tea. Stop by Monday through Thursday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. to indulge.
19. The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory is notorious for its never-ending catalog of foods and beverages — along with other features like its iconic cheesecake and brown bread. Its happy hour menu follows suit. On weekdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests in the bar area can cash in on a long list of low-priced dishes and drinks. Starting with alcoholic beverages, the Factory churns out select wines, well drinks, and specialty cocktails like Margaritas and Long Island Ice Teas for $8.50. Beer can be purchased for even less with select bottles valued at $3.95 and drafts at $4.95.
Moving on to the glorious grub, a total of 14 appetizers are offered priced at $9.95 each, in addition to 12 select $8.75 small plates and snacks. A few apps worth mentioning include Roadside Sliders, Avocado Eggrolls, Sweet Corn Tamale Cakes, and Factory Nachos. Meanwhile, Sweet Corn, Stuffed Mushrooms, Crab Wontons, and Cheeseburger Spring Rolls are a couple of standout small plates.
20. Yard House
If you've been to a Yard House restaurant before, you'll understand the hype surrounding it — and its happy hour. The beloved American restaurant chain Yard House puts forward some big-time bargains during its notable happy hour. Swing by to fill up on half-off all pizzas and select apps such as Miguel's Queso Dip, Chicken Lettuce Wraps, classic sliders, Blackened Ahi Sashimi, and more. The restaurant also tempts you with $2 off beer, wine, spirits, and cocktails.
The 9-ounce wine pours are additionally $3 off and customers can save $4 on Half Yards — the restaurant's iconic tall 32-ounce beers. Take part in the festivities Monday through Friday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Some locations may also offer late-night happy hour, but featuring drink deals only.