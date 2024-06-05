20 Best Chain Restaurant Happy Hour Menus

If you're a fan of dining out, you know that happy hour events often consist of a few afternoon-evening hours of discount foods and drinks that occur more often than not on weekdays only. This phenomenon benefits the business by driving traffic and sales during non-peak hours. And, it's obviously advantageous for customers, because it allows them to save some cash — as long as they can make it in time. Sometimes happy hours can feel like a race against the clock to reach your seat and place your order before it's all over in a flash.

Whether they're small, big, fancy, or casual, many sit-down restaurants offer some sort of happy hour menu. But, you can often find the absolute best deals at national chains. To help you know where to go, we've assembled a list of these economically-minded establishments in no particular order. Take a look and remember it's always happy hour somewhere.