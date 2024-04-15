Dave & Buster's Adds More Than 20 New Food And Drink Items To Menu
When it comes to "eatertainment" in America, Dave & Buster's is right up there with the kid-friendly Chuck E. Cheese and activity-centric Main Event, which was itself acquired by Dave & Buster's in 2022. After some challenging pandemic-era times, the Texas-based company has enthusiastically announced a pumped-up menu featuring 20-plus new food and drink items for 2024. It's part of the company's push to restore customer devotion through improved offerings. With the new menu, which rolls out systemwide on April 15, the company enters phase three of its multi-tiered menu overhaul.
It would be easy to assume a focus on tried-and-true family and sports foods for the new Dave & Buster's offerings, such as improved burgers or new incarnations of standard appetizers. But this isn't that kind of change. You'll still find game-day faves in a shareable sampler board, including pretzel dogs, wings, and smashed burger sliders. But there's a separate menu upswing with the likes of Cajun shrimp pasta, loaded barbacoa fries, and a stacked steak bowl. Customers will find new nonalcoholic flavored teas and lemonades as well as an unfathomably over-the-top cereal cake sporting marshmallow creme, cotton candy, sweet vanilla sauce, and Jumbo Fruit Loops.
New and existing members of the D&B Rewards program get an extra perk, with 50% off all food menu-wide. It's a limited-time offer that's good from April 15 to April 28, 2024.
New menu joins other changes at Dave & Buster's
In announcing the company's new upgrades, David Spirito, Vice President of Food and Beverage Innovation, reiterates its continued commitment to the marriage of fun and food. "We are constantly researching and testing new products ... and this new phase of our menu is no different," he said in a press release.
The new menu moves forward on carefully planned food improvements, but it's not the only thing getting a refresh. With entertainment holding equal sway with food in the establishment's appeal, there's also new immersive gaming, according to the company, which also maintains its commitment to arcade games, air hockey, ping pong, and billiards. Games are included in the D&B Rewards program, with chances to win bonus game chips for every $1 spent on food and beverages. There's currently an offer of $20 in free game plays on your first $20 spent.
Dave & Busters plans a continuation of its modernized store remodels, which began with multiple stores in 2023 and more to come in 2024. Some of the changes have involved eliminating overly complicated menu items. That enables orders to be filled more quickly and by fewer employees, boosting food and drink sales. The company is also updating IT infrastructure and recovering revenue and growth from special events hosting.