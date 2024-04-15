Dave & Buster's Adds More Than 20 New Food And Drink Items To Menu

When it comes to "eatertainment" in America, Dave & Buster's is right up there with the kid-friendly Chuck E. Cheese and activity-centric Main Event, which was itself acquired by Dave & Buster's in 2022. After some challenging pandemic-era times, the Texas-based company has enthusiastically announced a pumped-up menu featuring 20-plus new food and drink items for 2024. It's part of the company's push to restore customer devotion through improved offerings. With the new menu, which rolls out systemwide on April 15, the company enters phase three of its multi-tiered menu overhaul.

It would be easy to assume a focus on tried-and-true family and sports foods for the new Dave & Buster's offerings, such as improved burgers or new incarnations of standard appetizers. But this isn't that kind of change. You'll still find game-day faves in a shareable sampler board, including pretzel dogs, wings, and smashed burger sliders. But there's a separate menu upswing with the likes of Cajun shrimp pasta, loaded barbacoa fries, and a stacked steak bowl. Customers will find new nonalcoholic flavored teas and lemonades as well as an unfathomably over-the-top cereal cake sporting marshmallow creme, cotton candy, sweet vanilla sauce, and Jumbo Fruit Loops.

New and existing members of the D&B Rewards program get an extra perk, with 50% off all food menu-wide. It's a limited-time offer that's good from April 15 to April 28, 2024.