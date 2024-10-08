Making A Texas Roadhouse Margarita Requires A Blend Of 3 Tequilas

The margaritas at Texas Roadhouse are known to pack a punch. Since 1993, these margaritas have graced restaurant menus, and their success has resulted in a ready-to-use Texas Roadhouse Authentic Margarita Drink Mix available in stores and online. In addition to the classic order, these vivacious libations can be ordered in fruity flavors like strawberry, mango, and raspberry. Yet served frozen or on the rocks, the restaurant's boozy sippers have garnered copycat attempts because they are so good.

To mimic the fresh, citrus flavor of Texas Roadhouse's Legend Margarita, you'll need to have Grand Marnier and three different types of tequila on hand to measure and pour: blanco, reposado, and añejo. Each of these different kinds of tequila offers unique flavors, ranging from blanco's lighter expressions that pair with citrus notes, the more complex and nuanced reposado, and the aged and aromatic añejo that brings spicy character to a drink recipe like a marg. Texas Roadhouse cocktails arrive in mammoth 20-ounce glasses with black salt and slices of lime and orange, and the taste of these libations makes them tricky to stop sipping.