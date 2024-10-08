Making A Texas Roadhouse Margarita Requires A Blend Of 3 Tequilas
The margaritas at Texas Roadhouse are known to pack a punch. Since 1993, these margaritas have graced restaurant menus, and their success has resulted in a ready-to-use Texas Roadhouse Authentic Margarita Drink Mix available in stores and online. In addition to the classic order, these vivacious libations can be ordered in fruity flavors like strawberry, mango, and raspberry. Yet served frozen or on the rocks, the restaurant's boozy sippers have garnered copycat attempts because they are so good.
To mimic the fresh, citrus flavor of Texas Roadhouse's Legend Margarita, you'll need to have Grand Marnier and three different types of tequila on hand to measure and pour: blanco, reposado, and añejo. Each of these different kinds of tequila offers unique flavors, ranging from blanco's lighter expressions that pair with citrus notes, the more complex and nuanced reposado, and the aged and aromatic añejo that brings spicy character to a drink recipe like a marg. Texas Roadhouse cocktails arrive in mammoth 20-ounce glasses with black salt and slices of lime and orange, and the taste of these libations makes them tricky to stop sipping.
The more the mightier
In order to replicate a similar drink served by Texas Roadhouse and to create a pretty-close-to-perfect margarita to offer to your friends, recipes must be balanced so that the same level of flavor is found in each sip until the drink is finished. With the Texas Roadhouse drink mix and the various alcohols at the ready, you can line glasses with a black lava salt rim or put your own spin on the drink with a garnish of Tajín to complete your drinks.
Though you may not have the same-sized drinking glasses that Texas Roadhouse staff carries to tables to delight customers, you can batch-make pitchers for your next party so that guests can help themselves and fill empty goblets as they please. To turn up the dial on the margarita sensory experience, Texas Roadhouse has come up with Legendary Margarita candles so that you can smell the citrusy aroma of the drink any time of the day. Light one of these and start pouring your drink, and you have yourself a party in the comfort of your own home, no visit to any restaurant required.