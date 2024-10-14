We Know Exactly How Texas Roadhouse Makes Its Legend Margarita

Now, while Texas Roadhouse's Legend Margarita may sound (and look) simple enough to recreate at home, you do have to keep one thing in mind: nailing that staple sour mix. And that's certainly easier said than done. For one thing, the company keeps the exact recipe pretty tightly under wraps. The only official information revealed by Texas Roadhouse about the mix is that it contains "19% Persian lime juice and blue agave from the Jalisco region of Mexico, blended with orange oils." That's not exactly a step-by-step instruction manual for making it.

Luckily, the restaurant sells its Authentic Margarita Mix at online retailers, including Amazon, for just under $20, so for those who want to speed run their mixology course, there's no shame in stocking up. You can also buy it in packs of three or six if you're really throwing a party. But if you want to try whipping up this cocktail mix from scratch, you can always use a copycat recipe.

Per the ingredients listed on the store-bought bottle's nutrition label, the mix also contains water and lemon juice, which sounds pretty much like a standard sour mix alongside the aforementioned lime. Simply swap in agave nectar for the simple syrup and add a dash of orange juice to switch up the citrus and shake up your sour's flavor à la Texas Roadhouse, and you should get something pretty close. Then again, we're not opposed to the ultimate Legend Margarita shortcut: going to a Texas Roadhouse location and just ordering one there.