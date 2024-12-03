How Does Texas Roadhouse Get Smoke Flavor In Its Steaks?
While there are plenty of industry tricks that make Texas Roadhouse so mouth-wateringly delicious (including a selection of butter options), one of the most pressing questions just might be how the chain cooks up smoke-flavored steaks. The secret ingredients to Texas Roadhouse's steak seasoning are important, of course, but it ultimately comes down to how the cuts of meat are cooked. Instead of using a smoker or your typical grill, the chain relies on flat-top grills to cook up your order.
Though there are plenty of advantages to using a flat-top grill, this style of grill doesn't produce smoke that flavors the meat. So, to get the best smoke flavor using this style of grill, it's important to introduce it using another method. For example, to introduce a smokey flavor as the meat grills, place a foil packet of wood chips on the flat top alongside the steak. As the wood chips heat and smoke, the aromatics will infuse into the meat as it cooks. But why are flat-top grills worth the extra trouble of creating a smokey flavor that it doesn't naturally produce?
How is a flat top grill different?
The obvious difference between a grill and a flat top is the grate and the solid, flat surface — which allows restaurants to cook more food thanks to its increased surface area. The flat top offers a more uniform means of grilling because its solid surface provides even heat distribution. Though flat tops do not reach temperatures as high as a gas grill, they still sear steaks off well without burning them. These characteristics combined allow Texas Roadhouse to easily sear, smoke, and cook the steak through without the watchful eye that traditional grills typically require.
It's worth noting that you won't get grill marks using a flat top, and it's necessary to clean and season the cooking surface after each use. This allows the flat top to retain its non-stick capabilities. But it also means you'll need to be armed with the right oil to leave your flat top clean and at the ready. Try using one of our favorite large cuts of meat for grilling the next time you try to replicate your favorite restaurant-quality steak at home.