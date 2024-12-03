How Does Texas Roadhouse Get Smoke Flavor In Its Steaks?

While there are plenty of industry tricks that make Texas Roadhouse so mouth-wateringly delicious (including a selection of butter options), one of the most pressing questions just might be how the chain cooks up smoke-flavored steaks. The secret ingredients to Texas Roadhouse's steak seasoning are important, of course, but it ultimately comes down to how the cuts of meat are cooked. Instead of using a smoker or your typical grill, the chain relies on flat-top grills to cook up your order.

Though there are plenty of advantages to using a flat-top grill, this style of grill doesn't produce smoke that flavors the meat. So, to get the best smoke flavor using this style of grill, it's important to introduce it using another method. For example, to introduce a smokey flavor as the meat grills, place a foil packet of wood chips on the flat top alongside the steak. As the wood chips heat and smoke, the aromatics will infuse into the meat as it cooks. But why are flat-top grills worth the extra trouble of creating a smokey flavor that it doesn't naturally produce?