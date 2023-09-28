Why Oil Is The Key To Cleaning A Flat Top Grill

Flat top grills are fun and versatile for backyard cooking, but with great food comes a little responsibility. Cleaning your flat top grill is crucial if you want it to last. Luckily, it's pretty straightforward if you do it right, but it does take some know-how — in this case, knowing how to use oil to clean your flat top grill.

Your primary enemies when keeping your flat top grill clean are remnants from your previous cookouts along with rust. Oil helps with both of them. Let's say you had a nice big cookout with your family and friends. You made burgers, grilled some asparagus, the whole nine yards. If you take a look at your grill, you'll notice that, despite its non-stick surface, some bits and chunks of food have been left behind. You could simply spray some water and scrape off the debris. However, since you cooked the food with oil, and the grill is seasoned with oil, you'll get a better result if you use oil to lubricate the bits of leftover food, too.

As for the rust, that's where the seasoning comes in. You season your grill by applying a coat of oil to the surface. Rust is the product of a chemical reaction that occurs when water gets on the grill's metallic surface. As you may have heard, oil and water don't mix. If you've seasoned your grill properly, the oil will keep it rust-free by keeping moisture away.