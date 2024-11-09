The Butter Options You Didn't Know You Were Missing At Texas Roadhouse
Fans of Texas Roadhouse likely already know that the fast-casual restaurant is best known for the side its rolls are served with: butter. You can even buy it by the tub. While the pillowy soft rolls freshly made from scratch are typically served with honey cinnamon butter, what you might not know is that the restaurant keeps a couple of other types of butter on hand for different dishes. And unless you're aware of these other flavors of butter and their availability, you might be missing out on delicious twists on your favorite order.
According to a former Texas Roadhouse employee on Reddit, the chain offers regular whipped butter, honey cinnamon butter, and garlic lemon pepper butter. Regular and garlic lemon pepper butter are used for what the industry worker called a "butterbrush." Texas Roadhouse brushes every item with one of these butters before sending it out to be served. Steaks and potatoes typically get regular butter while fish and seafood are brushed with garlic lemon pepper butter. That's why the food has a perfect sheen when it arrives at your table.
How to order another flavor of butter for your meal
Knowing that there are three butter options available at Texas Roadhouse means customers can specify which one they'd like on their meal to switch things up. According to the Reddit thread, the former employee liked to ask for garlic lemon pepper butter on chicken strips. If you, for example, are not a huge fan of garlic but want to order salmon, you could ask for the dish to be finished with regular butter instead. Similarly, if you can't get enough garlic in your life, you could request the aromatic butter for your potatoes instead of plain whipped. It gives you an entirely new level of customizing your order to maximally enjoy it, especially when the chain is raising its prices.
To switch up your butterbrush, simply specify which flavor of butter you'd like on what dish when you place your order. Another option is to ask for a side of garlic lemon pepper butter if you want to try it on your steak before jumping all the way in with your order. With a little know-how, you can enjoy one of the brand's most beloved items throughout your meal in so many ways. (And don't forget to order a little extra honey cinnamon butter to top your brownie or apple pie.)