Texas Roadhouse Is Raising Prices After Its Latest Earnings Report

If you've noticed that the most affordable steak you can order at Texas Roadhouse and your weekly tradition of cactus blossoms are looking a little pricier these days, your eyes aren't deceiving you. In a press release following a quarterly earnings call, the chain restaurant announced that going forward diners will be paying a little more for their meals.

With inflation-fueled price increases not slowing down, it's unsurprising that Texas Roadhouse would up food costs. However, it's starting to become a pattern that we doubt any fan loves. This most recent hike comes only eight months after Texas Roadhouse raised its prices for a third time in under a year, marking a fourth price increase in only two years. Though the steadily rising costs aren't great for consumers, the new increase won't be as drastic on your wallet: This time the hike is only 0.9%, a small amount compared to the 2.2% surge in March 2024. While the previous announcement came a few weeks before the menu changes, this latest increase actually went into effect in late September.

