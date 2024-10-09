You Can Buy Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter, But Only At One Grocery Chain
It may be a steakhouse, but Texas Roadhouse is just as well known for their rolls with honey cinnamon butter as they are for their USDA Choice Sirloin. Some would go as far to say that the rolls are Texas Roadhouse's best menu item thanks to the sweet, buttery spread. It's always enjoyable to pay the restaurant a visit to indulge in their bread and butter, but if you've ever found yourself wondering what else that spread would be good on, you can now find out. Walmart is selling Texas Roadhouse's signature cinnamon butter.
The first stores to stock the item were in Kentucky, Iowa, and Indiana, but more than 4,000 Walmart locations across the U.S. now carry the steakhouse's cinnamon honey butter, original butter, and their mini rolls. For just under $3.50 at most locations, you can snag the 7.35-ounce tub to bring home. Bagels, muffins, sourdough toast, pancakes ... there's no end to what you could top with it.
We can't believe it's not actually butter — or can we?
Although the package is plastered with a cryptic "buttery spread" label, a quick glance at the fine print will tell you that it's made from 70% vegetable oil. But the other 30% must be butter, right? Wrong. A mix of different vegetable oils — soybean, palm, palm kernel — make up this "butter." In fact, this product is dairy- and lactose-free (the irony of a steakhouse serving vegan butter is not lost on us)! That's good news for anybody dairy-free or vegan who has always wanted to try the chain's cult-favorite butter, as the cinnamon honey butter served at Texas Roadhouse restaurant locations is not confirmed to be dairy-free or vegan. The product sold at Walmart is also gluten-free, so any gluten-free eaters can try it out on gluten-free bread, which is not available at the restaurant.
Don't worry, this product does actually have honey and cinnamon listed in the ingredients. This is probably the closest thing to the real deal, but if you'd rather brush your dinner rolls with a homemade cinnamon honey butter, you can try mixing 1 stick of softened salted butter with 1 tablespoon of honey, and 1 teaspoon of cinnamon. Both the store-bought and homemade version are sure to be big hits in your kitchen, in everything from honey butter waffles to cinnamon rolls.