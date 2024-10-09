You Can Buy Texas Roadhouse Cinnamon Butter, But Only At One Grocery Chain

It may be a steakhouse, but Texas Roadhouse is just as well known for their rolls with honey cinnamon butter as they are for their USDA Choice Sirloin. Some would go as far to say that the rolls are Texas Roadhouse's best menu item thanks to the sweet, buttery spread. It's always enjoyable to pay the restaurant a visit to indulge in their bread and butter, but if you've ever found yourself wondering what else that spread would be good on, you can now find out. Walmart is selling Texas Roadhouse's signature cinnamon butter.

The first stores to stock the item were in Kentucky, Iowa, and Indiana, but more than 4,000 Walmart locations across the U.S. now carry the steakhouse's cinnamon honey butter, original butter, and their mini rolls. For just under $3.50 at most locations, you can snag the 7.35-ounce tub to bring home. Bagels, muffins, sourdough toast, pancakes ... there's no end to what you could top with it.