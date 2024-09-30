When it comes to a gluten-free diet, there are some sweet treats that work really well with gluten-free flour. Brownies, for example, can easily be made gluten-free and still retain that deliciously fudgey, gooey texture that we all know and love. Then there are those baked goods that seem almost untouchable outside of the gluten-filled world, such as perfectly flaky pastry and pretty much any bread-based bake. Homemade gluten-free cinnamon rolls seem like one of those delicious dishes we have to wave goodbye to when cutting out gluten, but, as long as you have the right flour mixture and a little patience, a mouthful of pillowy-soft frosted cinnamon roll is joyfully within reach.

This gluten-free cinnamon rolls and cream cheese icing recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye who is herself gluten-free, is everything you could ever want from a cinnamon roll. Cloud soft and perfectly squidgy, with a warm sweet cinnamon finish and a rich cream cheese frosting on top, these cinnamon rolls are so good you won't even notice that they are gluten-free. With a well-balanced flour mixture, and a little extra help from some heavy cream, these buns end up impossibly moist and fluffy, and are absolutely perfect when served still warm from the oven.