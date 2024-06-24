10 Dishes You Should Avoid Ordering At Outback Steakhouse

G'day mate! Actually, you probably won't be greeted with this jolly Australian expression when you walk through the doors of an Outback Steakhouse. The popular chain, which has over 650 locations across the United States, isn't as Australian as you might think. The restaurant claims to be "Australian-inspired," although the disappointing, untold truth of Outback is that its American founders had never stepped foot on the continent. Rather, the chain centers around the brackish ideas that Americans have of Australia — which are fun and entertaining to some and mildly offensive and bromidic to others. But despite its corniness, Outback is home to some famous dishes that make the chain a worthwhile visit — like the legendary Bloomin' Onion.

Among delicious, crispy onion straws, molasses-infused brown bread, and juicy, flavorful steaks, destructive entrées, sides, and apps linger in the shadows at Outback Steakhouse. I've indulged in some surprisingly delicious meals at the chain, but peppered among them were egregious dishes that nearly had me heading for the hills (though, the allure of the Bloomin' Onion kept me coming back). Just like the terrifying wildlife Down Under, the stuff of nightmares seems to lurk around every corner of Outback's menu. I used personal experience, as well as insight from social media, to shed some light on dishes that are better left untouched, while also exploring some distinguished alternatives — because when the Outback beckons, you simply must heed the call.