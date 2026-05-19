Fried Chicken At A Gas Station? This Hawaiian Chain Is Famous For It
Gas station food in general has a certain reputation, one that rarely involves people going out of their way to purchase it. But in Hawaii, it's a different story, at least when it comes to a chain called Minit Stop. Since opening its first store in 1982 on Dairy Road in Kahului, Maui, the savvy operators have managed to turn simple convenience-store counters into actual fried chicken destinations. At the time, it was the only place serving what's now the famous Maui fried chicken and potato wedges.
Today, Minit Stop is still locally owned and operated, with at least 17 stores on Maui and the island of Hawaii, also known as Big Island. The owners dig deep into things like community spirit, even calling the gas station Ohana Fuels, a nod to the Hawaiian word for family. They're also committed to signature island fare, which, in this case, is the well-loved fried chicken. It's much more than an afterthought for folks filling up gas tanks. For many, it's the other way around: They may as well get some gas, but they really come for the chicken and potatoes.
Nobody is giving away fried-chicken secrets from this gas station, but customers in general don't seem to care how they make the magic, just that they continue doing so. On Reddit threads sharing local food recommendations, MonkeyKingCoffee says, "places like Minit Stop deserve a Bib Gourmand from Michelin." They state that the fried chicken is "easily top-5 in my book. And that list includes Thomas Keller's buttermilk lemon thyme fried chicken in Napa; and Dion's in Key West."
Minit Stop fried chicken and island-style entrees
Minit Stop confirms the fried chicken recipe is the same as it was back when they started years ago at that first Dairy Road location, and that each piece gets coated in the company's secret mix, before being cooked fresh at each individual store. Current specials and combos include an 18-piece fried-chicken thighs and drums box for $35.99 and a 32-ounce container of chili for $15.99.
As for those sidekick potatoes, the word about town is they're cut into chunky wedges, seasoned with spices, coated in the same batter used for Minit Stop's fried chicken, and deep-fried until the outside turns crunchy and golden. Simple hot food with local interpretations is what built Minit Stop's fried-chicken empire, but it's no longer the only tool in the tasty box. Stores now offer additional "home cooked" island-style mains as well as fresh salads and sandwiches.
Customers, individual stores, and company programs trickle out info on Minit Stop's local favorites such as assorted bento boxes, chicken katsu, plate lunches, egg rolls, pork adobo, and Spam musubi, which also sits on our list of iconic Hawaiian foods to try. A rewards program available via an app shows creative concoctions such as Hurricane or Tsunami Wedges Bento. There was also a handheld pocket-pie version of flying saucers, a dish made popular at the Maui Fair — although sadly it's no longer available. But another current standout feature at Minit Stop is its own Island Blend Coffee, roasted on the island by Maui Coffee Roasters and served to customers from bean-to-cup machines.
For more about the intrigue of gas station dining, check out this Western gas station chain with a cult following for burritos and street tacos and an unassuming gas station chain with some of the best fried chicken in the South.