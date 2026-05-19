Fried Chicken At A Gas Station? This Hawaiian Chain Is Famous For It

Gas station food in general has a certain reputation, one that rarely involves people going out of their way to purchase it. But in Hawaii, it's a different story, at least when it comes to a chain called Minit Stop. Since opening its first store in 1982 on Dairy Road in Kahului, Maui, the savvy operators have managed to turn simple convenience-store counters into actual fried chicken destinations. At the time, it was the only place serving what's now the famous Maui fried chicken and potato wedges.

Today, Minit Stop is still locally owned and operated, with at least 17 stores on Maui and the island of Hawaii, also known as Big Island. The owners dig deep into things like community spirit, even calling the gas station Ohana Fuels, a nod to the Hawaiian word for family. They're also committed to signature island fare, which, in this case, is the well-loved fried chicken. It's much more than an afterthought for folks filling up gas tanks. For many, it's the other way around: They may as well get some gas, but they really come for the chicken and potatoes.

Nobody is giving away fried-chicken secrets from this gas station, but customers in general don't seem to care how they make the magic, just that they continue doing so. On Reddit threads sharing local food recommendations, MonkeyKingCoffee says, "places like Minit Stop deserve a Bib Gourmand from Michelin." They state that the fried chicken is "easily top-5 in my book. And that list includes Thomas Keller's buttermilk lemon thyme fried chicken in Napa; and Dion's in Key West."