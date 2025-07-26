How One Chef Made This Western Gas Station Chain A Cult Favorite For Burritos And Street Tacos

Embarking on a road trip certainly doesn't mean you're doomed to suffer in the food department. From chef-approved travel snacks to intentional foodie side quests, your cross-country journeys can be fueled by tasty meals from start to finish. Even many U.S. convenience stores have good food, thanks to stops like Maverik. What looks like a typical gas station has become known for its customizable grub and drinks, from street tacos and burritos to uniquely flavored beverages. If you haven't stopped at this regional Western gas chain, then this is your sign to do so.

These surprising food options are largely due to the work of Kyle Lore, who used his experiences as a gourmet chef to turn up the dials of taste on what once might be regarded as passable options. Now the BonFire Grill brand tempts visitors with punchy flavors and satisfying food choices. Lore revamped the menu to include steak-topped breakfast nachos and bacon-egg-and-cheese tacos. Flavors of Tex-Mex cuisine permeate recipes, with ingredients like cilantro, guac, pepper jack, and smoky meats packed into every bite. Lore's efforts worked, and social media feeds are full of travelers sharing their on-the-go snacks and meals collected at Maverik.