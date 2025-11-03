This Unassuming Gas Station Chain Has Some Of The Best Fried Chicken In The South, According To Customers
It's a grey-skied Tuesday in Kentucky, the fuel gauge has plummeted, and it's time for a tactical pitstop. Yet, your luck is about to change: on the horizon, there is a Huck's. Stomach growling and as empty as the engine, it's time to test the hype. According to customers, this gas station's fried chicken is some of the best in the South.
In an article by Southern Living, Huck's was almost immediately named as a prime spot for tasty chicken. The roadside snack is Goldilocks-esque: not too spicy, not too salty and with a soft interior and a crisp exterior. "I have to say, I'm pleasantly surprised by their tasty chicken and will be eating it again!" revealed blogger Marty Wombacher of Meanwhile, Back in Peoria. His colorful review noted its value for money, juicy meat, and crunchy breading — emphasizing the tastiness of Butch's dipping sauce. Yelp reviewers agreed, calling the chicken "fantastic" and "freshly cooked." On Google, reviews are equally praising: "Great food and fair prices ... I recently tried the spicy tenders. I DON'T regret it! They are awesome!"
There's a long list of gas station hot foods to avoid at all costs, but it's safe to say Huck's fried chicken isn't among them. After nearly 50 years of frying, the fact that its recipe remains unchanged speaks volumes. Maybe we shouldn't be surprised, though? The South has long been on a roll; even KFC got its start in a gas station there. Just don't expect restaurant service – this is a gas station chain, after all.
Where to find a store?
For those craving a bite, getting your hands on Huck's fried chicken isn't always simple. Huck's began as a chain of supermarkets, with its first namesake convenience store opening in Grayville, Illinois in 1974. Today, it has approximately 130 stations scattered across five states: Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee.
If you fancy taking a cross-country road trip, just don't set off blindly. Importantly, while the recipe is exclusive to Huck's, not every store sells this much-loved chicken. To avoid disappointment, it's worth consulting the chain's website to check each venue's availability. If it lists "chicken" under its food section, you're good to go.
Not everyone has access to this delicious corner of the world, and if you can't make the trip, Huck's success is the perfect inspiration to nail your own home-cooked grub. The tastiest dishes really do spring up anywhere, whether that's a gas station or a reader's kitchen in Pennsylvania. Brush up on the secrets to making the best fried chicken ever – from mustard to spiders (yes, seriously) and strategic cooling, the little touches make a big difference.