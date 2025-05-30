The Famous Fast Food Chain That Got Its Start In A Gas Station
From a humble roadside gas station in Corbin, Kentucky, to becoming a global fast food empire, the story of Kentucky Fried Chicken, more commonly known as KFC, continues to inspire entrepreneurs and delight chicken lovers across the globe. But this iconic food chain didn't become "Finger lickin' good" overnight.
Faced with the financial hardships of the Great Depression and WWII, Harland Sanders, who would later earn the title "Colonel Sanders", was determined to perfect his secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. Known for his charisma and work ethic, Sanders began cooking for travelers at a gas station in Kentucky in 1930. His crispy, deliciously seasoned chicken drew in crowds and was so popular that by 1936, the state Governor declared Sanders the "Kentucky Colonel" for his culinary contribution to the region. Sanders' first casual dining spot was known by locals as The Harland Sanders Court & Café'.
It was not until 1952 that he began franchising his business, with versions of some of his original menu items still being offered today. The first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant was opened by Pete Harman in Salt Lake City, Utah. The eatery was a massive hit and sparked the idea of more franchise opportunities for Sanders, and the KFC concept was born.
How KFC became world famous
Following the success of his first fried chicken franchise in Salt Lake City, Sanders was hungry for more, and he set his sights on global expansion. In 1964, he sold the majority of his business to a group of investors for what would be nearly $20 million today. Even after the deal was inked, Sanders wasn't ready to say goodbye. With his iconic look being so closely tied to the KFC brand, it was decided that he would promote KFC as an ambassador. KFC's ability to impress different markets impressed Pepsico, which bought out KFC in 1986 under it's restaurant division, Tricon Global Restaurants. In 2002, Tricon Global Restaurants rebranded as Yum! Brands, Inc., and remains KFC's parent company today.
Today, there are currently over 24,000 KFC outlets in more than 145 countries and territories around the world. But here's a crispy twist: the Colonel's home state of Kentucky is not where the most KFC stores are located. That title goes to California, which offers chicken aficionados the most locations across America.
While KFC's global success is tied to its legendary blend of secret herbs and spices and the irresistible crunch of its Extra Crispy chicken, let's not forget that the real magic began in 1930 at a roadside gas station in Corbin, Kentucky. It's Colonel Harland Sanders' hard work and vision to serve up southern comfort to the world that has made KFC a household name.