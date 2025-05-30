The Famous Fast Food Chain That Got Its Start In A Gas Station

From a humble roadside gas station in Corbin, Kentucky, to becoming a global fast food empire, the story of Kentucky Fried Chicken, more commonly known as KFC, continues to inspire entrepreneurs and delight chicken lovers across the globe. But this iconic food chain didn't become "Finger lickin' good" overnight.

Faced with the financial hardships of the Great Depression and WWII, Harland Sanders, who would later earn the title "Colonel Sanders", was determined to perfect his secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. Known for his charisma and work ethic, Sanders began cooking for travelers at a gas station in Kentucky in 1930. His crispy, deliciously seasoned chicken drew in crowds and was so popular that by 1936, the state Governor declared Sanders the "Kentucky Colonel" for his culinary contribution to the region. Sanders' first casual dining spot was known by locals as The Harland Sanders Court & Café'.

It was not until 1952 that he began franchising his business, with versions of some of his original menu items still being offered today. The first Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant was opened by Pete Harman in Salt Lake City, Utah. The eatery was a massive hit and sparked the idea of more franchise opportunities for Sanders, and the KFC concept was born.