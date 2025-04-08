The US State With The Most KFC Locations Isn't Kentucky

Kentucky Fried Chicken, most commonly known as KFC, is one of the most well-known fast food chain stores in the world. Due to the cooking method that KFC uses for its delicious fried chicken, along with a much broader menu that includes wings, nuggets, wraps, and sweet treats, the brand exists in pretty much every country you can think of. With over 30,000 stores globally and annual sales in the U.S. alone reaching the billions, this chicken brand with humble beginnings has certainly left a major footprint. So, one must wonder, which U.S. state is home to the most KFC locations? You'd think Kentucky, but then you'd be wrong.

Although Kentucky is the namesake of KFC, it's California that boasts the most locations across America. According to KFC's website, the Golden State is home to over 430 individual restaurants statewide. This accounts for about 11% of all American KFC outlets, per ScrapeHero. California's hefty lead is followed (by quite a distance) by Texas, which has around 320 locations, and Florida, with just over 280 stores. With the highest population in the United States, nearing 40 million people, that's more than a few additional stores. By comparison, KFC's home state of Kentucky has approximately 112 restaurants total.