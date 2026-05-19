Starbucks Fans Still Crave This Nostalgic Frappuccino Many Years Later
It doesn't matter how many different Frappuccinos are on the menu — nothing tastes as good as a nostalgic favorite. Starbucks fans frequently find themselves thinking back to the chain's discontinued drinks that you likely won't see again, such as the Coconut Crème Frappuccino, which was a huge hit in the early 2000s.
The drink was first launched in 2002, alongside another coconut-flavored Frappuccino, the Mocha Coconut. While the Mocha drink was coffee-based, the Coconut Crème was more of a milkshake; completely free of caffeine or any coffee flavoring. The ingredient list was incredibly simple, as the Frappuccino was only made from blended milk, ice, and coconut syrup. It was then topped with whipped cream and coconut flakes. Visually, the Coconut Crème Frappuccino was bright white, which instantly set it apart from other Starbucks creations. The flavor was predominantly sweet and creamy, with noticeable undertones of nutty coconut.
The Coconut Crème was such a success that Starbucks fans demanded its return to the menu for many years until the chain finally relented in 2011. For a while afterwards, the drink was part of a seasonal summer menu, but then it quietly disappeared sometime after 2015. People still remember it fondly, though, reminiscing online about the drink's glory days.
You can still order the nostalgic Coconut Crème Frappuccino at Starbucks — sort of
Frappuccinos are one of the most iconic offerings at Starbucks, but they do come and go quite frequently. Some flavors develop a cult-like following, so removing a Frappuccino from the menu is certainly not going to stop loyal Starbucks-goers from ordering exactly what they want. With the right Starbucks ordering hacks, you can recreate almost every discontinued Frappuccino, including the Coconut Crème.
Start with a Vanilla Bean Crème Frappuccino and opt to have it made with coconut milk. Then pick toasted coconut syrup, whipped cream, and toasted coconut flakes as your add-ins. The order will cost you around $7 for a Grande-sized serving. Now, if you're chasing a very specific nostalgic flavor, you might need to play around with the amount of syrup pumps you're going for. If vanilla flavor feels too dominant, you can also ask for fewer vanilla powder scoops. There are countless ways to customize your Starbucks Frappuccino and once you find the right ratios to suit your taste buds, you'll be able to enjoy the Coconut Crème at any time.
Speaking of customizations, if you're craving the Mocha variation of this drink, feel free to add a shot of espresso to your order. You may also remember two banana-based coconut drinks from 2006, called the Banana Coconut and the Bananas & Crème; add banana cream cold foam to your Frappuccino to revive those flavors.