Starbucks Fans Still Crave This Nostalgic Frappuccino Many Years Later

It doesn't matter how many different Frappuccinos are on the menu — nothing tastes as good as a nostalgic favorite. Starbucks fans frequently find themselves thinking back to the chain's discontinued drinks that you likely won't see again, such as the Coconut Crème Frappuccino, which was a huge hit in the early 2000s.

The drink was first launched in 2002, alongside another coconut-flavored Frappuccino, the Mocha Coconut. While the Mocha drink was coffee-based, the Coconut Crème was more of a milkshake; completely free of caffeine or any coffee flavoring. The ingredient list was incredibly simple, as the Frappuccino was only made from blended milk, ice, and coconut syrup. It was then topped with whipped cream and coconut flakes. Visually, the Coconut Crème Frappuccino was bright white, which instantly set it apart from other Starbucks creations. The flavor was predominantly sweet and creamy, with noticeable undertones of nutty coconut.

The Coconut Crème was such a success that Starbucks fans demanded its return to the menu for many years until the chain finally relented in 2011. For a while afterwards, the drink was part of a seasonal summer menu, but then it quietly disappeared sometime after 2015. People still remember it fondly, though, reminiscing online about the drink's glory days.