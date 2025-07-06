12 Ways To Customize Your Starbucks Frappuccino

You might notice that a Frappuccino looks remarkably like a milkshake. For many customers, the drinks are overly sweet and too much like dessert to be considered a reasonable coffee order. However, some of the Frappuccinos are less sugary than you might imagine. And in these instances, adding additional syrups will sweeten the drink enough.

There are a few ways you can play with syrups in your Frappuccino. You may ask for additional pumps to be included of a syrup that might already be in the drink. Or, you could ask for a complementary type of flavor to be added to enhance its flavor. For instance, if you are ordering a mocha Frappuccino, you might consider adding caramel syrup to give it some of that candy bar-like flavor. Alternatively, you could swap out the syrup in your Frappuccino for a different flavor. You might do this to make a whole new blended drink, or you might simply choose this option if you have a different flavor preference. If all you're hoping to do is add sweetness without an additional flavor, you can add pumps of the classic Starbucks syrup flavor, which is a liquid sweetener.

Adding syrups to your order will cost around 80 cents. The cost remains the same whether you add three or six pumps. In the app, the amount of recommended syrups will automatically populate for the number of pumps recommended for a given size. This will be two pumps for a tall, three for a grande, and four in a venti.