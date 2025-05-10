The Unique Powdered Coffee Starbucks Uses For Frappuccinos

Frappuccino drinkers seem to get a lot of unsolicited hate — mostly revolving around the idea that they're drinking milkshakes, and not coffee. And while one could argue that this is actually why people enjoy them, the stronger point would be that they're technically correct. Starbucks' Frappuccinos do, in fact, contain coffee: specifically, a unique, powdered coffee that Starbucks calls its Frappuccino Roast. The specially blended instant coffee powder is added to the blender along with any of the sauces, syrups, milks, and ice that your specific drink flavor calls for, and topped with the optional whipped cream, to create what is famously known as the Starbucks Frappuccino.

With a grande Frappuccino — or, in non-Starbucks cup language, a 16 oz serving — containing about 100 mg of caffeine, which is about the equivalent of a cup of coffee, the Frappuccino Roast delivers just as much coffee flavor and energy as any other drink. It just gets diluted by the additional ingredients, which is something that a lot of people like about them. If you do enjoy more coffee flavor, you can always ask for extra pumps of the Frappuccino Roast in your Frappuccino. Just know, if you're sensitive to caffeine, that will also increase the caffeine content. Some people also ask for cold brew blended in too.

Even though Frappuccinos might be stereotyped as coffee drinks for non-coffee drinkers, there are flavors that coffee lovers can appreciate. The Espresso Frappuccino actually includes a shot of espresso, while the Coffee Frappuccino is, essentially, just frozen coffee.