Starbucks Is Adding 4 New Frappuccinos To Its Summer Menu (Sorry, Still No S'mores)
Starbucks just introduced a new refreshing drink and three returning favorites — that is, all three variations of its fan-favorite, boba-inspired Summer-Berry Refreshers — to its menu last week on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. But the coffee chain has another surprise up its sleeve for you this summer — or four of them, to be exact. With the addition of four new, limited-time Frappuccinos, your summertime sipping options will soon include your choice between a Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, a Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino, a Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, and a Firework Frappuccino.
All launching in July, each of these blended beverages includes a layer of cold foam on the top in place of the drink's usual whipped cream. While most of the Frappuccinos coming to the Starbucks menu this summer likely taste more or less how they sound, the Firework Frappuccino is, essentially, a frozen version of the Summer-Berry Refresher. Apart from being a play on the 4th of July holiday with the addition of the chain's popping Raspberry Flavored Pearls, this drink blends the Refresher's summer strawberry, blackberry, and blueberry flavors with ice and tops it all off with a layer of cold foam.
The Raspberry Flavored Pearls, however, could also make a nice addition in the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino — which, unlike the rest of the drinks, includes what is likely a pink strawberry-flavored cold foam instead of the standard vanilla. Unfortunately, not even that may make up for Starbucks not bringing the S'mores Frappuccino back. Rightfully so, too — because far too many summers have passed without it.
Sorry, still no S'mores Frappuccinos at Starbucks
First released in the summer of 2015, the Starbucks' S'mores Frappuccino was an instant fan favorite — even if it may not have been any of the Starbucks baristas' favorite to make. Made from a base of milk chocolate sauce, ice, and a unique powdered coffee specific to Starbucks' frozen drinks, the S'mores Frappuccino used marshmallow-infused whipped cream and crunchy graham cracker crumbles to invoke all of the warm summer camp nostalgia that made it such a favorite.
Returning again in the summers of 2016 and 2017, Starbucks decidedly did not "rekindle the campfire" in 2018. The news wasn't taken lightly then, either. In fact, every summer since has felt like one strong blow of wind to the campfire after another. Apart from a brief, and very well-welcomed, return in the summer of 2019, Starbucks fans have been without their summertime S'mores Frappuccinos for nearly a decade now. It's a real shame, too — because how good does a toasted marshmallow cold foam sound?
This year could've been its comeback year, but it seems you'll all have to wait until the summer of 2026 to find out if it will ever return. Seeing as 2025 will officially document six years since the drink's last Starbucks menu appearance, you'll be better off letting your S'mores Frappuccino dreams go for good. What you can do, on the other hand, is start trying some of the four new Frappuccino options coming to Starbucks this summer, with the Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino being your closest alternative.