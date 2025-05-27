Starbucks Is Adding 4 New Frappuccinos To Its Summer Menu (Sorry, Still No S'mores)

Starbucks just introduced a new refreshing drink and three returning favorites — that is, all three variations of its fan-favorite, boba-inspired Summer-Berry Refreshers — to its menu last week on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. But the coffee chain has another surprise up its sleeve for you this summer — or four of them, to be exact. With the addition of four new, limited-time Frappuccinos, your summertime sipping options will soon include your choice between a Salted Caramel Mocha Strato Frappuccino, a Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino, a Brown Sugar Strato Frappuccino, and a Firework Frappuccino.

All launching in July, each of these blended beverages includes a layer of cold foam on the top in place of the drink's usual whipped cream. While most of the Frappuccinos coming to the Starbucks menu this summer likely taste more or less how they sound, the Firework Frappuccino is, essentially, a frozen version of the Summer-Berry Refresher. Apart from being a play on the 4th of July holiday with the addition of the chain's popping Raspberry Flavored Pearls, this drink blends the Refresher's summer strawberry, blackberry, and blueberry flavors with ice and tops it all off with a layer of cold foam.

The Raspberry Flavored Pearls, however, could also make a nice addition in the Strawberry Matcha Strato Frappuccino — which, unlike the rest of the drinks, includes what is likely a pink strawberry-flavored cold foam instead of the standard vanilla. Unfortunately, not even that may make up for Starbucks not bringing the S'mores Frappuccino back. Rightfully so, too — because far too many summers have passed without it.