8 Starbucks Drink Orders That Take The Longest To Make, According To A Former Barista

Some of us go to Starbucks for a quick pick-me-up. Maybe it's your favorite part of your morning ritual, or a treat reserved for special occasions. Others of us rely on Starbucks for that morning jolt before the office or heading into school. No matter the case, unless you absolutely love sitting around in a Starbucks café, waiting on your order to be ready can be one of the hardest parts.

Your wait can be long for any number of reasons, but one of the easiest explanations is that your drink order simply takes a long time to make. Some drinks need a whole lot of preparation time, while others have a hefty assembly process. No matter the reason, if a store is busy, and certain drinks get ordered, you'll sense a barista's stress start to rise. To help cut down on your wait time; I assembled a list of some of the drink orders that take the longest to make. As a former barista, this is based primarily on my experience behind the bar in a green apron. If you must order one of the drinks below, but are in a rush, do yourself, your baristas, and fellow customers a favor and order on the app to allow for plenty of time.