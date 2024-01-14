The 2-Ingredient Trick For Starbucks Salted Caramel Cold Foam At Home
With cold drinks now the most popular choice at Starbucks and other coffee chains around the United States, it's no wonder cold foam has taken off as the topping of choice when we want a creamy coffee drink. The thick soft cap of cream comes in many seasonal varieties, including the popular salted caramel flavor, but it will set you back at least $1.25 to add to your cold brew, making it one of the more expensive cold drink modifications.
If you want to save a little time and money making your own cold brew at home, it's not hard to make that salted caramel cold foam for yourself as well –- in fact there's even a quick, two-ingredient way to whisk some up. Store-bought coffee creamer (in caramel flavor, of course) is the secret ingredient that makes this trick so simple, and it's very easy to find at your local grocery store. Making it is even easier: Just add a dash of salt, and you're set!
Simplified cold foam at home
Cold foam is simply a mixture of aerated milk and flavorings, and it's not too hard to make at home when you have the ingredients on hand. From vanilla to pumpkin cold foam, there are all sorts of possibilities out there when it comes to crafting your own custom creaminess. No matter what kind of cold foam you're seeking to make, you can make life just a bit easier on yourself by using flavored coffee creamer, which already has both flavor and sweetness. For a salted caramel foam, pour an ounce or two of store-bought caramel coffee creamer into a small container and add a pinch of salt. To get the soft texture right, use a hand-held frother, keeping the whisk at the top of the liquid so that air gets incorporated. Alternatively, you could put the creamer in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and give the mixture a good shake until you see bubbles form.
Spoon your homemade foam onto your chilled beverage and sip the delicious combination of sweet and salty caramel. Salted caramel is not only great on cold brew coffee, it also makes a perfect pairing with an iced chai or your favorite iced black tea.