The 2-Ingredient Trick For Starbucks Salted Caramel Cold Foam At Home

With cold drinks now the most popular choice at Starbucks and other coffee chains around the United States, it's no wonder cold foam has taken off as the topping of choice when we want a creamy coffee drink. The thick soft cap of cream comes in many seasonal varieties, including the popular salted caramel flavor, but it will set you back at least $1.25 to add to your cold brew, making it one of the more expensive cold drink modifications.

If you want to save a little time and money making your own cold brew at home, it's not hard to make that salted caramel cold foam for yourself as well –- in fact there's even a quick, two-ingredient way to whisk some up. Store-bought coffee creamer (in caramel flavor, of course) is the secret ingredient that makes this trick so simple, and it's very easy to find at your local grocery store. Making it is even easier: Just add a dash of salt, and you're set!