How Starbucks Is Fundamentally Changing Its Menu In 2025

Menu items coming and going are part of any chain's process, but Starbucks fans may be seeing a lot more going in 2025. Change has been in the air at the ubiquitous coffee shop, as new CEO Brian Niccol took over the company back in September, and announced a change in strategy intended to bring Starbucks back to its roots as a neighborhood-friendly spot to hang out and grab coffee. Hints that the company would be cutting back on its menu have been appearing over the past few months, as Starbucks first eliminated the olive oil-infused Oleato drinks last fall, and then discontinued the (intended to be permanent) iced energy drinks it launched only a few months prior. But neither of those cuts, which could be chalked up to customer dislike of individual items, pointed to the large scale of the menu pair back coming, with Niccol telling people on a recent earnings call that Starbucks plans to cut its food and drink menu by around 30% this year.

Advertisement

Niccol did not specify what items would be going away on the call, but he previously admitted that Starbucks had an issue with its menu being too complicated and expansive, and noted the lack of focus on the core Starbucks experience as part of what is driving formerly loyal customers away. Niccol also indicated that beyond returning to what people used to like about Starbucks, improving the efficiency of service times is also a big factor in simplifying the menu.