Starbucks Is Officially Saying Goodbye To Its Infamous Olive Oil Drinks

It's no secret that olive oil and coffee are two Italian specialties, but what happens when you mix the two? Evidently, nothing extraordinary. Starbucks just announced that its Oleato drink lineup will depart from menus in the United States and Canada in early November. The line first debuted in Italy in February 2023 and reached all stores in the U.S. and Canada by January 2024.

Advertisement

Oleato was created by Howard Schulz, the former CEO of Starbucks, who was inspired by the Mediterranean ritual of drinking olive oil daily. Schulz combined this with the universal ritual of coffee-drinking to create the innovative line, which infused Sicilian Partanna olive oil into arabica coffee. The main drinks in the U.S. were the oatmilk caffe latte and the iced shaken espresso, with various other beverages on menus around the world.

The decision to remove Oleato from Starbucks menus was made before the chain's new CEO, Brian Niccol, arrived in early September, but it is in line with Niccol's goal of simplifying the menu and making it "easier for our customers to get a cup of coffee," Reuters reported.

Advertisement