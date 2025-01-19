Review: The Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Matcha Latte Isn't A Candy Bar In A Cup, But It's Good

TikTok might have received a U.S. ban, but the trendsetting social media platform isn't going quietly into that good night without creating a few more stars. The latest, greatest, and greenest is the Dubai Chocolate Bar which blends knafeh, a delicious Middle Eastern desert, with pistachio-tahini creme inside a thick chocolate shell. Sounds delicious, right? Fans certainly thought so when they invented a Starbucks order to copycat the taste.

Advertisement

For a lot of people, the problem is that the chocolate itself is neither easy nor cheap to get your hands on. While there's no one official edition of this bar, the origin for the viral trend seems to be FIX Dessert Chocolatier, with an A+ Insta-game that's sparkling with color and drool-worthy chocolate bars. If you want the realest deal, the "Can't Get Knafeh Of It" bar is probably the truest edition, at least as far as the craze is concerned It's exported from Dubai to a select few spots around the country, so the hunt is on! The most recent pricing info suggests you might pay around $20, though some stores may charge substantially more.

Elsewhere, people seem to really love the version by Dodo Chocolates, costing $45 (at time of writing). It also comes in an even pricier gold edition for just under $65. A huge price jump, though it may not be worth paying extra for the luxury of eating gold — mostly because edible gold doesn't actually taste of anything, so you'd be shelling out much more for very little in return. Spending your money to buy more chocolate is a smarter option. And if you can't find the chocolate you want, you could try out the Starbucks Dubai Chocolate Matcha Latte as a substitute, like I did.

Advertisement