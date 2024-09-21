Everything You Need To Know About Knafeh, Explained

Middle Eastern desserts, or desserts hailing from South West Asia and North Africa (SWANA), are some of the most intricate looking and impressive treats out there. It's difficult to characterize them all together, as they differ in technique, ingredients, textures, tastes, and more. However, some desserts — like knafeh, basbousa, and baklava — are popular around the world, and they've come to define the iconic goodies from this region. Knafeh, especially, has gained a kind of cult following in recent years, as SWANA cafes and bakeries specializing in knafeh have popped up in the U.S. and abroad to feed the growing demand.

As an Egyptian food writer and recipe developer, knafeh (or kunafa, as it's called in Egypt) has been a part of my life since I was a child. As one of my favorite desserts that my mother made, it was always the dish to take to an aunt's house for a gathering, or to make for a special occasion. Knafeh was also one of the first desserts I learned to make for my food business, and it became one of my top sellers.

Knafeh may look incredibly complicated — so much so that many folks are too intimidated to even attempt making it at home, leaving it to the professionals. But in truth, putting together this dessert is deceptively simple. So, if you're new to the world of knafeh and are wondering what goes into creating this treat, here's everything you need to know about it.