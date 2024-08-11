Semolina Flour Vs Cornmeal: Is There A Difference?

Semolina flour and cornmeal are often listed as interchangeable when you want to add a little crunch to something baked or to make a pizza stop sticking to the pan, but don't let those uses convince you that there aren't a lot of differences between the two. In the ever-expanding world of alternative and artisan flours and grains, it's not so easy to be sure of what you're getting anymore. Gone are the days of white flour or whole wheat, with bread flour, pizza flour, nut flours, and ancient grains filling the shelves. So you're left standing with your phone, searching to find out if this flour is gluten-free or what arrowroot even is. And when recipes tell you semolina or cornmeal will both do, it's easy to just throw your hands up and figure the differences don't amount to much.

Most people know cornmeal, it's a classic and its clearly corn — blissfully simple for the most part. It is semolina that is tricker for most people to grasp. Visually, it can appear similar to cornmeal, be it more fine in texture, yet unlike so many things called "flour" these days, it is actually made from wheat. Semolina flour has been used for a long time — it's particularly popular in Italy but, outside of some niche uses, it's only gotten popular in the U.S. more recently. And while semolina and cornmeal can sometimes be swapped for each other, there are lots of recipes where only one would work.