The Starbucks Ordering Hack That Recreates Almost Every Discontinued Frappuccino
Starbucks is taking "New Year, New Me" to the next level, announcing that they're cutting 13 drinks from their menu starting on March 4. This menu consolidation news hits right as the company also announced over 1,000 layoffs as part of the corporation's plan to expedite services through a simplified work structure. Additionally, Starbucks states that operational efficiency is the motivation behind removing around 30% of its current menu offerings, many of which were not that popular to begin with. By cutting back on the more complicated, time-intensive, ingredient-heavy drinks, Starbucks says it will be able to focus more on quality than quantity.
Before you mourn the loss of soon-to-be-cut Starbucks Frappuccino drinks, there is a simple ordering hack that will help you get your sweet, caffeine cravings met. Even though Starbucks is trying to cut down on convoluted drink orders, the fast-casual coffee house encourages customers to continue ordering their favorite Frappucino flavor combos by customizing basic Frappuccinos like Starbucks' Vanilla Bean Frappuccino or the Strawberry Frappuccino. With these simple bases, Starbucks customers will still have their pick of syrups, powders, sauces, and other flavor enhancers, however, coming up with the perfect taste will fall directly on the customer.
Starbucks to continue offering seasonal surprises
As a heads up, the specific Frappuccino flavors you'll no longer see on Starbucks' menus include Espresso, Caffè Vanilla, White Chocolate Mocha, Java Chip, Chai Crème, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème, and White Chocolate Crème. If these cuts won't deter you from taking the time to find your perfect frap flavor combo, then we recommend using this roundup of the absolute best Starbucks secret menu Frappuccinos as your add-on inspiration.
While Starbucks may be consolidating its menu offerings, this doesn't mean that they're getting rid of innovative flavors and new snacks by any means. In the same announcement of menu cuts, Starbucks also introduced some upcoming drinks that are as delicious-sounding as they are refreshing including Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Oatmilk, and Iced Cherry Chai — all drinks reminiscent of what you'd find at your favorite boba shop. Only time will tell if these personnel and menu cuts will help the global coffee chain revitalize its presence as outlined in its "Back to Starbucks" plan, but in the meantime, get ready for things to look a little different.