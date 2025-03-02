The Starbucks Ordering Hack That Recreates Almost Every Discontinued Frappuccino

Starbucks is taking "New Year, New Me" to the next level, announcing that they're cutting 13 drinks from their menu starting on March 4. This menu consolidation news hits right as the company also announced over 1,000 layoffs as part of the corporation's plan to expedite services through a simplified work structure. Additionally, Starbucks states that operational efficiency is the motivation behind removing around 30% of its current menu offerings, many of which were not that popular to begin with. By cutting back on the more complicated, time-intensive, ingredient-heavy drinks, Starbucks says it will be able to focus more on quality than quantity.

Before you mourn the loss of soon-to-be-cut Starbucks Frappuccino drinks, there is a simple ordering hack that will help you get your sweet, caffeine cravings met. Even though Starbucks is trying to cut down on convoluted drink orders, the fast-casual coffee house encourages customers to continue ordering their favorite Frappucino flavor combos by customizing basic Frappuccinos like Starbucks' Vanilla Bean Frappuccino or the Strawberry Frappuccino. With these simple bases, Starbucks customers will still have their pick of syrups, powders, sauces, and other flavor enhancers, however, coming up with the perfect taste will fall directly on the customer.