Starbucks Is Saying Goodbye To 13 Drinks On Its Menu: Here's The Full List

As spring approaches, Starbucks, which recently released a slew of new winter beverages, is ready for another change. Namely, the coffee shop giant is cutting 13 drinks from its menu. These options run the gamut and cover both hot and iced beverages, as well as tea, coffee, and chocolate-based choices.

On the coffee end, as Starbucks confirmed to Tasting Table, the drinks that didn't make the cut include nine different frappuccinos. Specifically, Starbucks' Espresso, Caffè Vanilla, White Chocolate Mocha, Java Chip, Chai Crème, Caramel Ribbon Crunch Crème, Double Chocolaty Chip Crème, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Crème, and White Chocolate Crème Frappuccinos will join the ranks of soon-to-be-defunct beverages. When it comes to more standard coffee combinations, Starbucks is also axing its Honey Almondmilk Flat White — with the caveat that you can always tweak your flat white with your choice of non-dairy milk and sweetener.

As for the brand's diminishing espresso alternatives? Starbucks is also saying goodbye to its Royal English Breakfast Latte and Iced Matcha Lemonade, which combines two of the brand's best drinks. Likewise, for those who love winter's coziest beverage, you may want to grab your last Starbucks White Hot Chocolate; the brand will remove this item from its menu, though it has announced no changes to its standard hot cocoa.

While this wide-reaching menu change may sound bleak, it reflects popularity. The soon-to-be-removed beverages indicate what customers are ordering — or, in this case, not ordering.