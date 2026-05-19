Iconic Fast Food Items We'd Trade The World To Try Again For The First Time
Fast food may not be the healthiest, freshest cuisine on the planet, but sometimes, it just hits the right spot. Salty, fatty, and slathered in sauces, it's hard to resist a good fast food cheeseburger or a serving of crispy chicken nuggets. There are plenty of fast food meal options out there that have their appeal, but only a few can be properly deemed "iconic." These are the classics, the long-standing fast food menu staples that people order again and again because they just taste that good.
I'm taking a closer look at some of the most iconic fast food menu items of all time. Although they're still treats I order from time to time, there's a part of me that wishes I could go back and try them for the first time again just to experience that unparalleled level of fast food deliciousness. Who knows? You might just see some of your favorites on this list as well.
McDonald's Big Mac
If there's one fast food item that could rightfully be called iconic, it has to be the McDonald's Big Mac. In fact, this sandwich might just be the epitome of fast food as a whole. It's been around since 1967, when a McDonald's franchisee dreamed up the combo of thin hamburger patties, slices of creamy yellow cheese, handfuls of shredded lettuce, and those iconic, tiny dehydrated onions. Of course, you can't forget the extra bun in the middle. But perhaps the most innovative part of this burger is the Big Mac sauce, a creamy, tangy condiment that really takes the burger to a whole new level.
After a whole lifetime of eating at McDonald's, the Big Mac is still my all-time favorite menu item. It's super salty, and it packs plenty of carbs, which in my mind is preferable to an overly meaty burger. Pair with McDonald's similarly iconic fast food french fries, and it's clear to see why this is one of the most celebrated fast food burgers of all time.
Wendy's Frosty
Now, we're moving on to a similarly iconic fast food menu item, but one that offers a sweeter flavor profile. It's Wendy's Frosty, and it's also been on the restaurant's menu since the 1960s. After 60 years on the market, it's clear that this fast food menu item is a success. These days, there are different Frosty flavors to choose from, but I have to admit that I like things simple: A plain chocolate Frosty is the way to go. It may just be the best way to end a meal at Wendy's.
The thing to keep in mind about a Wendy's Frosty, though, is that it's at its best when you pair it with fries. Although it's deliciously rich and creamy all on its own, it can start to fall flat after you start getting to the halfway point. Dipping Wendy's salty fries into the Frosty, however, creates an absolutely elite sweet and salty flavor combo that takes this fast food dessert to new heights of deliciousness. For lovers of salty and sweet treats, there's arguably no fast food treat more iconic.
KFC Double Down
Perhaps one of the most controversial fast food menu items of all time, the KFC Double Down broke the mold of what you might expect from a chicken sandwich. It debuted in 2010, and instead of featuring a standard chicken patty like you'd get at most fast food restaurants, the "bread" of this sandwich was actually made with whole hunks of chicken. Inside, you'd find cheese and bacon for even more richness.
Honestly, at the time, I don't think people really appreciated the genius of this sandwich. But now that everyone is seemingly obsessed with protein, I think it deserves a second look. This sandwich is extremely filling, and it puts what KFC does best — chicken — at the front and center of the item. Yes, it was a little bit messy, but it was also incredibly filling, making it perfect for those times when you're really craving a hearty portion of meat.
It's been on and off the menu for years now, but it's usually only brought back for a limited time. Despite its lack of a permanent place on KFC's menu, I think it's still earned the title of "iconic" in the fast food realm.
Burger King Chicken Fries
There are plenty of fast food restaurants out there with excellent fries, but there may be times when you're looking for a more substantial side dish. That's where Burger King's chicken fries come into play. I think this is truly one of the most innovative fast food inventions out there. You get long, thin strips of chicken that are generously breaded with a flavorful, crispy coating. Not only do you get the flavor (and extra protein) of chicken, but these fries are still crisp and carb-y as you'd expect from any good fry, so it doesn't feel like you're just getting a side of chicken nuggets.
Burger King's chicken fries came out all the way back in 2005, and I remember the first time I tried them — I was blown away that it was possible to fry-ify chicken. Although my trips to Burger King are relatively few and far between today, the chicken fries are always my go-to side order when I do find myself at this classic fast food restaurant.
Popeyes Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Back in 2019, it was a simpler time. COVID-19 hadn't happened yet, and it still felt like everything was right in the world. In fact, the news cycle was so comparatively slow that we had time to engage in the 2019 chicken sandwich wars, in which rival fast food joints all claimed to have the best chicken sandwich. This was all in response to Popeyes releasing its iconic fried chicken sandwich, which came in both plain and spicy varieties. Considering that Popeyes is known for its Cajun, Louisiana-style chicken, it only makes sense that the spicy version of the sandwich would be the most iconic. Although plenty of other restaurants participated in the chicken sandwich wars, I think that Popeyes earned its status of having the best spicy chicken sandwich of them all.
It's a simple sandwich, but that's exactly what a chicken sandwich should be. The chicken itself is crispy and fried, and it's served on a pillowy brioche bun. Pickles provide just the right amount of acidity to balance the sandwich out in the most delicious way. Don't forget that perfectly spread layer of mayo to finish it all off.
Taco Bell Crunchwrap Supreme
Taco Bell may not be known for creating the most authentic Mexican dishes you've ever eaten in your life, but it does offer some creative menu items that take Mexican-inspired fast food to a whole new level. The Crunchwrap Supreme is the epitome of that kind of dish. Originally, though, it wasn't meant to be a permanent part of the menu. Rather, it was released as a limited-time item in the summer of 2005. Customers loved it so much that Taco Bell decided to make it a permanent part of the menu by early 2006. Since then, it's remained a staple, and it's still one of the most iconic fast food dishes of all time.
It's a sort of hexagonal wrap that contains meat, cheese, and a variety of fresh veggies to make things lighter. In the middle of all of those ingredients is a crispy tostada — this is what provides the wrap with its signature crunch. Beef is the classic meat option, although I can attest from my vegan days that a bean Crunchwrap is also an elite meal. If you don't want to spend money at Taco Bell, you can always learn how to make your own shrimp Crunchwrap at home.
Chick-fil-A Original Chicken Sandwich
Sure, Popeyes might have an impressive chicken sandwich, but it's not the only fast food restaurant that can boast a delicious crispy chicken filet between two buns. One of the all-time best fast food chicken sandwiches is Chick-fil-A's Original Chicken Sandwich. It's been around for decades at this point — Chick-fil-A founder Truett Cathy came up with the recipe in 1964 after experimenting with different ways to make the sandwich. Not only is the chicken itself important, but the buttered bun is also an essential part of the sandwich. Add some pickles on top for freshness, and you have a legendary sandwich.
One thing I particularly love about Chick-fil-A's Original Chicken Sandwich is the fact that the quality is very consistent at every location I visit. While the quality at a lot of chain restaurants seems to be going downhill in recent years, this is a sandwich that still delivers the same deliciousness I remember as a kid.
Dairy Queen Blizzard
When a lot of people think of fast food, their mind immediately goes to savory menu items like burgers and fries. But at Dairy Queen, it's all about the sweet stuff. Perhaps the most iconic item on the menu there is the Blizzard. Having debuted in 1985, it's been one of the best fast food ice cream treats for a long time now. Technically speaking, Blizzards aren't really made with real ice cream, since they don't contain enough fat to meet the definition of ice cream and because they contain emulsifiers that hold everything together (which is also the reason you can turn a Blizzard upside down without it falling out of the cup). But that's just a technicality — this is a treat that will certainly fulfill all of your ice cream cravings.
Not only is the texture of Blizzards elite, but I also love the fact that there are so many flavors to choose from. The M&M's variety was always my favorite when I was younger, but now, I get more excited about the limited-time flavors.
Subway Italian B.M.T. Footlong
Sure, you may not think of Subway sandwiches as particularly iconic now, since there are so many ostensibly healthier, more fresh veggie-focused chains available to choose from these days. But for a long time, Subway was the fast food restaurant to visit when you were craving a meal that was fresher and less fried than the other options out there. And if Subway is known for one thing, it has to be the Footlong, which was famously $5 for a long time, starting in 2008 during the Great Recession, when diners needed an affordable meal option. These days, you'll pay more for those 12 inches of sandwich, but that $5 Footlong jingle will be in my head for the rest of my life.
Everyone has different preferences when it comes to their Subway sandwich order, but I think the Italian B.M.T. stands out as the most classic and iconic offering on the menu. It contains spicy pepperoni, Genoa salami, and Black Forest ham, all piled high with the veggies of your choosing.
In-N-Out Double-Double
Arguably the West Coast's most iconic regional fast food chain, In-N-Out offers a long list of legendary menu items. The Double-Double might just be the most classic, though. It's a simple burger construction, but one that's basically destined to be good thanks to its simple combo of ingredients. You get two burger patties plus two slices of cheese, hence the name "Double-Double." Then comes the onions (which should absolutely be raw, in my opinion), lettuce, tomato, and In-N-Out's own signature burger sauce. It's all served on a buttery, toasted bun.
This burger first got its start in 1963, when In-N-Out hung a banner in the store urging customers to try a Double-Double. At the time, it was sold for only 60 cents. It didn't become a permanent menu item until later, but now, it's widely recognizable as one of the chain's all-time best sandwiches. I remember the first time I tried a Double-Double for myself — that first bite definitely made me contemplate moving to California.
White Castle Original Slider
You can find standard-sized burgers at just about any fast food restaurant, but White Castle offers something different on the fast food scene: sliders. Who doesn't want to eat several burgers at the same time? These tiny sliders came onto the scene way, way back in the day: 1921, to be exact. They were sold for only 5 cents, and White House sold them "by the sack." But it wasn't until 2014 that White Castle's Original Slider officially got its due as an iconic fast food treat: Time Magazine awarded the sandwich the title of the most influential burger of all time.
There are a lot of people out there who talk smack about White Castle Original Sliders, but they just don't understand what true White Castle lovers know to be true: These sliders really are an elite fast food offering. The beef itself isn't even the star of the show — rather, it's that savory bed of onions and soft bun that really make the sandwich shine. Add some pickles for even more flavor, and it's clear why this burger is iconic.