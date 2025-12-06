9 Underrated Fast Food Dessert Items Worth Trying

When you're craving something sweet, you may think about hitting up your favorite local ice cream joint or heading to the bakery section of your closest grocery store to snag something that will satisfy your sweet tooth. But if you're looking for a quick and easy dessert, your favorite fast food restaurant might be the place to go — and no, you don't have to buy a whole meal to justify a dessert.

There are some iconic fast food desserts out there, from the McFlurry to the Frosty, but there are so many more that are under-appreciated. That's why we've created this list of the underrated fast food dessert items you need to try, based on both personal experience and online reviews. While they may not have risen to the level of fast food fame just yet, these dishes are some of our all-time favorite sweet treats to grab on the go. Whether you prefer ice cream, pie, or a good old-fashioned milkshake, these picks will have you covered.