9 Underrated Fast Food Dessert Items Worth Trying
When you're craving something sweet, you may think about hitting up your favorite local ice cream joint or heading to the bakery section of your closest grocery store to snag something that will satisfy your sweet tooth. But if you're looking for a quick and easy dessert, your favorite fast food restaurant might be the place to go — and no, you don't have to buy a whole meal to justify a dessert.
There are some iconic fast food desserts out there, from the McFlurry to the Frosty, but there are so many more that are under-appreciated. That's why we've created this list of the underrated fast food dessert items you need to try, based on both personal experience and online reviews. While they may not have risen to the level of fast food fame just yet, these dishes are some of our all-time favorite sweet treats to grab on the go. Whether you prefer ice cream, pie, or a good old-fashioned milkshake, these picks will have you covered.
Cinnabon Delights from Taco Bell
When you think of fast food dessert, Taco Bell almost certainly isn't the first chain that comes to mind. After all, it's not the kind of place with an extensive dessert menu, and often, sweet menu items at Taco Bell feel like they're kind of forced (looking at you, cinnamon twists). But there is one sweet item at the taco-focused chain that you should definitely try the next time you visit: the Cinnabon Delights.
These cinnamon-flavored donut holes have a nice soft but slightly chewy texture and are filled with a luscious cream cheese frosting. They're dusted with cinnamon and sugar, which offers both flavor and the slightest bit of crunch. Sure, if you've never had them before, you might assume that they're quite sweet, but they actually have a nice balance. Some online reviewers claim that they're one of the best underrated fast food desserts, and we have to agree.
Cheesecake Sundae from Checkers and Rally's
Some fast food chains are more ubiquitous than others. Checkers and Rally's (different names but same chain), for example, can't be found everywhere, which automatically means that a lot of the chain's dishes are unfortunately underrated. That's certainly true when it comes to the restaurant's Cheesecake Sundaes, which are arguably some of the best fast food ice cream options in the game.
There's really something for everyone here, since Checkers' Cheesecake Sundaes come in three different flavors. We recommend the fudge flavor for chocolate lovers, but the strawberry and caramel versions of the dessert are delicious too. They have the richness and some of the density of cheesecake — along with that signature cheesecake flavor — but with the texture of a classic sundae. The combo of the gooey syrup, the creamy base, and the crunchy topping makes this a must-try dessert. Considering that some have complained that this dessert didn't make a top 10 fast food dessert ranking in the past, we think we're not alone in our love for this overlooked Checkers dessert offering.
Icedream from Chick-fil-A
When you're at Chick-fil-A and craving something sweet, a milkshake may be your first choice for a treat (after all, we consider it one of the best fast food milkshakes ever). The chain offers a variety of milkshake flavors for those who prefer to sip their sweets through a straw. But what if you're partial to more of a spoonable dessert? In that case, you might want to try Chick-fil-A's Icedream cup or cone. Yes, it sounds — and looks — like ice cream, but it's technically not, thanks to its relative lack of fat. But just because it's not as rich as other, similar desserts doesn't mean it's not worth a try.
Chick-fil-A's Icedream is simple, with a vanilla flavoring that will appeal to almost everyone. Although that might sound boring to some, it's anything but. The dessert's stiff, dense texture gives it the richness it lacks on the fat front. A lot of Chick-fil-A diners overlook the Icedream, thinking that it's little more than a boring cup of plain vanilla ice cream, but we find that this treat is unique and definitely worth trying the next time you find yourself at the chain. Looking for a fast food dessert with even more deliciousness? Try Chick-fil-A's Icedream with its cookies for a secret menu item you'll want to order time and time again.
Hershey's Sundae Pie from Burger King
When you think of a fast food dessert, pie probably isn't the first thing to come to mind. After all, not very many fast food joints serve pie. But if that's what you're craving, then you'll want to head to Burger King for a taste of the chain's Hershey's Sundae Pie. Yes, it's just as decadent as its name makes it sound: It all starts with a chocolate crust that's layered with both vanilla and chocolate creme fillings. That filling is quite rich, but it also has a light fluffiness that keeps the dessert from being too heavy. It's topped with Hershey's chocolate chips and a drizzle of chocolate sauce to bring everything together.
Redditors agree that it is one of the best underrated fast food desserts of all time, with some lamenting that Burger King's pies don't get the accolades they deserve. Maybe, someday, this BK sweet treat will get its due. Until then, you can be one of the lucky few who know just how delicious the Hershey's Sundae Pie really is.
Strawberry and Crème Pie from McDonald's
The McFlurry is arguably McDonald's most beloved and most recognizable dessert (and one that you can turn into an ice cream sandwich). But if the ice cream machine is broken (as it often is), you have to look for an alternative sweet treat. If you're lucky, you may be able to snag yourself a Strawberry and Crème Pie from your nearest McDonald's location. The pie flavor first made its appearance on the menu in 2012. Although it was off the menu for a period of time, it comes back every so often, popping up at various locations. However, there's not really a good way to predict whether it'll be coming to your local McDonald's anytime soon, so make sure you check the app to see whether they're currently available near you.
Like the chain's more ubiquitous apple version, the Strawberry and Crème comes in a flaky crust. In this dessert, though, it houses a strawberry jam alongside vanilla-flavored creme. It only makes sense that fans would love the treat, celebrating its return whenever it pops up at their local McDonald's stores. Because it's not always available, though, this is a fast food dessert that's sorely underrated.
Peach Mango Pie from Jollibee
Jollibee, the Philippines-based fast food joint known for both its chicken and its spaghetti, has just over 100 stores in North America, which is probably why even its best dishes aren't more celebrated in the United States. There simply aren't enough people who live close enough to a Jollibee for this chain to gain the notoriety it really deserves in the U.S. On your first trip to the chain, chances are you'll want to focus more on savory menu items. Make sure you don't overlook the Peach Mango Pie, one of the most criminally underrated fast food desserts on this list.
It's a simple dessert, with a rich, flaky crust that houses a mixture of bold mangoes with sweet peaches that comes oozing out as soon as you take your first bite. It gets rave reviews online, and we always order one when we're lucky enough to be in the vicinity of a Jollibee.
Cinnamon Apple Pie from Popeyes
Popeyes is the place to go when you're craving good old-fashioned Southern fare, so it should come as no surprise that the chain can also pull off a fast food pie really, really well. Although McDonald's might get more accolades and attention for its apple pie, we think (as do some Redditors) that Popeyes' Cinnamon Apple Pie is way better than McD's version.
This handheld pie is nothing fussy, but its simplicity is what we love about it. The crispy crust is on the thinner side, which really allows you to focus on the fruity filling. Yes, the apple flavor is strong, but it's the cinnamon that really stands out. It makes this pie feel like the ultimate fast food dessert, particularly during the colder months of the year. Order one to finish off your fried chicken meal, and you may just find yourself going back to Popeyes on the regular, specifically for the pie itself.
Jamocha Shake from Arby's
Can't decide whether you want to finish off your meal with dessert or a cup of coffee? Well, you can do both at Arby's. No, we're not talking about a cheeky ice cream and a side of burnt fast food drip coffee. We're talking about the Jamocha Shake, which is overlooked on the fast food dessert front for some reason. This shake combines both chocolate and coffee into one sippable and spoonable shake, with a generous serving of whipped cream on top to make it feel a bit more decadent.
It's perfect during the summer months, when the iciness of the dessert can adequately cool you down, but we think it's worth the brain freeze at any time of the year. We're not alone in our love for the Jamocha Shake. Some Redditors even claim it's the best fast food milkshake out there. The next time you're craving something sweet and driving past Arby's, you'll know exactly what to get.
Lemon Ice Smoothie from Culver's
In the dead heat of summer, when the idea of ingesting anything with chocolate sounds abysmal, you may assume that dessert is off the table entirely. But even the hottest temps don't mean that you need to skip the sweets — you just need to find a dessert that's as refreshing as it is delicious. Enter the Lemon Ice Smoothie from Culver's. It starts with lemon ice, that famed summertime dessert, but it's mixed with frozen vanilla custard for a more substantial treat. You also have the option to add a variety of different fruits, ranging from blueberries to mangoes to wild cherries.
This smoothie offers just the right combination of refreshing lemon flavor with the heartiness and richness of good-quality custard. It may not get as much attention as other, more famous frozen fast food treats, but we believe it's one of the very best items on Culver's entire menu.
Methodology
We chose these fast food desserts based on our own personal experiences trying them, along with online reviews sourced from Reddit. We aimed to select a variety of different kinds of desserts, ranging from frozen treats to pies. These treats seemed to garner more attention on niche Reddit threads than they did on more widely published lists of the best fast food desserts, and we believe those on this list that we've tried personally belong among the most celebrated fast food desserts.