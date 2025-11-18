Our Picks For The Best Fast Food Milkshakes Ever Made

I very vividly remember the first time I tried Arby's Jamocha Shake. It came out in the mid-1960s, but I didn't try my first one until a few decades later when I was a teenager and was visiting a town that had an Arby's. I was eating with a friend who had a very colorful way of describing practically everything, and she insisted that I try the Jamocha Shake because, as she put it in her Deep Southern accent, "it will make your toenails curl." How could I resist? Chain coffee shops weren't super-popular yet, so it was a completely new flavor profile.

Perhaps it didn't make my toenails curl, but it was delightful and memorable. While there are plenty of mocha- and coffee-flavored shakes turning up on fast food menus today, none hold a candle to the original Jamocha Shake. It has just the right amount of rich coffee and chocolate flavor to make coffee lovers happy while still appealing to those who are coffee-shy. It's always a temptation when I get a craving for Arby's.

The fact that this non-standard flavor has been on the menu for around 60 years alongside mainstays like vanilla and chocolate is a testament to just how good it is, and these days, it comes with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Those few times I've gone through the drive-thru only to find the Jamocha Shake temporarily replaced by something else like Creamsicle have been disappointing.