Our Picks For The Best Fast Food Milkshakes Ever Made
You'd be hard-pressed to find a more ubiquitous dessert on fast food menus than the milkshake — why else would Shake Shack and Steak 'N Shake be called what they are? That simple combination of ice cream and milk (plus whatever add-ins are being employed to deliver on the shake's name) just seems to hit the spot regardless of sweltering summer heat or winter nights colder than a burger joint's freezer.
Here at Tasting Table, we have even more opinions than there are fast food milkshakes, and they're not all on bourbon and barbecue. We'll try the latest fast food desserts at the drop of a hat, and when it comes to milkshakes, our staff have decades of collective slurping experience. The shakes below are our personal favorites, the ones we're always down for when we stop in at the counter or drive-thru.
Arby's Jamocha Shake - Amy Bell
I very vividly remember the first time I tried Arby's Jamocha Shake. It came out in the mid-1960s, but I didn't try my first one until a few decades later when I was a teenager and was visiting a town that had an Arby's. I was eating with a friend who had a very colorful way of describing practically everything, and she insisted that I try the Jamocha Shake because, as she put it in her Deep Southern accent, "it will make your toenails curl." How could I resist? Chain coffee shops weren't super-popular yet, so it was a completely new flavor profile.
Perhaps it didn't make my toenails curl, but it was delightful and memorable. While there are plenty of mocha- and coffee-flavored shakes turning up on fast food menus today, none hold a candle to the original Jamocha Shake. It has just the right amount of rich coffee and chocolate flavor to make coffee lovers happy while still appealing to those who are coffee-shy. It's always a temptation when I get a craving for Arby's.
The fact that this non-standard flavor has been on the menu for around 60 years alongside mainstays like vanilla and chocolate is a testament to just how good it is, and these days, it comes with whipped cream and chocolate sauce. Those few times I've gone through the drive-thru only to find the Jamocha Shake temporarily replaced by something else like Creamsicle have been disappointing.
Burgerville Hazelnut Chocolate Milkshake - Rebecca Andersson
Burgerville's Hazelnut Chocolate Milkshake is a decadent Pacific Northwest twist on a classic treat. Made with real hazelnut-almond butter from Ground Up and Holy Kakow organic chocolate syrup blended with ice cream from Umpqua Dairy, this milkshake balances the deep richness of chocolate with the warm, nutty flavor of roasted hazelnuts. The first sip is velvety and indulgent — thick enough to require a sturdy straw but smooth enough to melt luxuriously in your mouth.
Unlike many fast food shakes that rely on artificial syrups, Burgerville's version tastes noticeably fresh and layered. The chocolate isn't overpowering; it has that mellow cocoa depth that lets the hazelnut flavor shine through, especially if you upgrade the milkshake with extra hazelnut butter for 75 cents. The roasted nut flavor lingers pleasantly, giving the drink a grown-up sophistication reminiscent of Nutella, but much less sugary.
I also recommend spending another 50 cents to finish the shake with a generous swirl of whipped cream and a dusting of finely chopped hazelnuts on top. Be forewarned, at well over 1,000 calories regardless of how you order it, a 20-ounce Hazelnut Chocolate Milkshake is very filling, so it's best enjoyed as a treat on its own or shared with a friend rather than as an afterthought on top of a full burger meal. At $6.79 for the 20-ounce size (before the optional add-ons), you can't go wrong!
Portillo's Chocolate Shake - Dani Zoeller
I've had my fair share of milkshakes, and in my experience, the more quietly simple flavors are the memorable ones. For my money, you'll find no tastier milkshake than at Chicago's golden child: Portillo's. I recognize that many prefer the chain's Chocolate Cake Shake, but I find the basic chocolate milkshake consistently superior in texture and flavor.
The obvious difference between the Chocolate Shake and Chocolate Cake Shake is the inclusion of an entire slice of blended cake in the latter. In the end, that cake is too much extra flavor, and the texture of the milkshake is nearly destroyed. In the simple Chocolate Shake, you get a very smooth, crave-worthy, rich chocolate flavor. It's nostalgic and the kind of milkshake that is reminiscent of endless summer days and catching fireflies after a late-night milkshake run. Whether we're talking cheese fries, Chicago-style hot dogs, or Italian beef sandwiches, it pairs perfectly with anything on the menu. Plus, if you're the fry-dipping type, the Chocolate Shake is quite delicious with Portillo's crinkle-cut fries.
Wendy's Chocolate Frosty - Sara Kay
It's hard to argue against giving the most iconic fast food milkshake award to anything other than the Chocolate Frosty from Wendy's. First of all, the Frosty was introduced in 1969 and was one of the original five items on the Wendy's menu, meaning that in 2025, we're celebrating 56 years of creamy, thick, chocolate-y malty goodness. While other fast food chains' dairy-laden treats have come and gone — assuming the machines are even working on any given day — Wendy's Frosty has remained steadfast. Other Frosty flavors have appeared over the decades, but the chocolate absolutely reigns supreme.
In addition to being an indulgent, chocolatey treat for all to enjoy, the Wendy's Chocolate Frosty is also the perfect complement to a side of Wendy's hot and crispy fries. Wendy's fries are thicker cut than most fast food fries and have just the right amount of salt, meaning they stand up to a hearty dip into that Chocolate Frosty for an explosion of sweet and salty goodness. Not only is a Chocolate Frosty good on its own, but it has the ideal salty friend to accompany it. That's what friends (and Frostys) are for.
McDonald's Shamrock Shake - DB Kelly
Is this a divisive opinion? Almost certainly, but let it never be said that I shy away from throwing a big ol' Molotov cocktail into the middle of things in the name of the truth. McDonald's Shamrock Shake is a downright delightful rite of springtime, and anyone who says otherwise either has no sense of whimsy or never lived in Buffalo, where we cling to any sign that winter is finally over.
McDonald's has tried to switch up the Shamrock Shake game a couple times, like when it added chocolate back in 2017. Seriously, no one asked for that. The vanilla-based version is perfect: It's perfectly minty but not overly so — because the risk of getting into toothpaste territory is real — and it's sweet but not too sweet. It's also simple. Some restaurants might add syrups or cookie and candy crumbles, but those additions just end up being unnecessary obstacles that turn a milkshake into a chore. Not so with the Shamrock Shake. It's easily drinkable, and even when you get to the end and it's got that not-so-cold vibe going on, it's still pretty darn good.
And honestly, I'm glad McDonald's finally decided to share the wealth. For as long as I can remember, spring was heralded by Shamrock Shakes showing up at my almost-local McD's. Imagine my surprise when I learned it wasn't a national thing until 2012, and it didn't even make it to Ireland until 2020. Share the love!
Freddy's Signature Turtle Custard Shake - Hannah Brantley
Let's get one thing out of the way — milkshakes that require a spoon are superior to those that require a straw. Freddy's Signature Turtle Custard Shake isn't reinventing the wheel by any means, but it's doing a classic flavor combination exactly right. One thing most milkshakes lack is textural variety, and for the texturally motivated, straw-beholden shakes can get boring fast. With its cherry-red accents and diner-inspired design, Freddy's has a retro atmosphere that makes this shake feel like a throwback to mid-century Americana.
The Signature Turtle Custard Shake is a spin on Freddy's Signature Turtle Sundae (pictured above alongside the shake), just blended altogether. It has a vanilla custard base, swirls of hot fudge and caramel, and toasted pecans, all crowned with whipped cream and a maraschino cherry. Maraschino cherries usually feel like an obligatory garnish that ends up languishing in a pile of melted whipped cream, but here it's a thrill. The toasted pecans are what make the shake; they're a no-brainer pairing for chocolate and caramel, and their crunchy texture and slightly salty flavor contrast so satisfyingly with the other ingredients. There's something ultra-comforting and nostalgic about this combination — it's not trying to hook consumers with novelty; it just relies on a tried-and-true combination done really well.
Next Level's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake - Abigail Bliss
The hand-spun treats from Next Level Burger prove that dairy doesn't define deliciousness. While the continent's largest plant-based restaurant chain serves several classic concoctions and seasonal sips, the Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Shake is a personal favorite.
Unbaked bites of chewy, gluten-free goodness add texture to this blend of house-made soft serve. You can choose from organic coconut or organic soy ice cream. I often opt for a mix of both for a tasty balance of flavors, but all options offer a creamy decadence like any other well-made milkshake. A drizzle of chocolate syrup on top makes this indulgence even sweeter, as does the company's care for the planet.
Everything on Next Level's menu is vegan, from its gourmet burgers and globally inspired entrees to its frosted delights. Next Level Burger, which is rebranding to Next Level Veggie Grill, has more than 20 locations nationwide. Find outposts in Los Angeles, New York City, Denver, Portland, and beyond.
Chick-fil-A Cookies & Cream Milkshake - Miranda G. Reyes
Oreos are one of my favorite sweet treasures in the world, so if something's cookies and cream flavored, I will be ordering it. And when it comes to milkshakes, my go-to has always been Chick-fil-A's: a perfect swirl of cookie crumbs, creamy vanilla ice cream, nostalgia, and comfort. In high school, the local Chick-fil-A was the default meetup spot for me and my friends. It was also my very first job, so I've spun quite a few shakes myself. The chain's Cookies & Cream Milkshake has long been my treat of choice (and even better when paired with a large order of fries and a handful of Polynesian Sauce cups).
The chain's signature Icedream, an unbeatable frozen yogurt and the real secret sauce behind Chick-fil-a's shakes, is the base. Hand-spun with a generous portion of cookie crumbs and topped with whipped cream and a cherry (or two, or three, if you ask nicely), it lands perfectly between sippable and spoonable. There's texture, there's sweetness, and it's just rich enough without feeling too heavy.
A lot of places make a solid cookies-and-cream shake, and as a self-proclaimed cookies-and-cream connoisseur, I've had more than my share. But when the craving hits, the one I picture — the one that's still just as good every time — is Chick-fil-A's Cookies & Cream. Its pure, creamy vanilla and crunchy chocolate goodness still holds up flawlessly nearly 20 years after the chain first launched its signature milkshake lineup.
Max Burgers Strawberry Luxury Shake - Sara Kay
Names like Culvers, Dairy Queen, and Chick-fil-A may be adored in the United States for their milkshakes, but for someone like me, who moved to Sweden in early 2025 in search of greener pastures and smaller meatballs, there are other (and better) options to be had. Max Burgers, a Swedish fast food chain with over 200 locations across Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Poland, has an impressive "Luxury Shake" menu with rotating flavors depending on the season, as well as staple flavors available year-round. Picking my favorite milkshake at Max is like picking my favorite Oasis song, but there's something about the strawberry flavor that just hits all the right notes.
The Strawberry Luxury Shake (aka the Lyxshake Jordgubb) is made with soft vanilla ice cream, milk, strawberries, strawberry sauce, and a dollop of whipped cream on top. It may seem like a standard strawberry milkshake to the untrained eye, but the whole strawberries and strawberry sauce give this treat an incredibly fresh strawberry flavor, as opposed to just tasting like blended strawberry ice cream. There's no bad Luxury Shake at Max, to be fair, but when I'm craving something sweet and luxurious to be the sweet ending to a crispy chicken sandwich or chicken nuggets meal, the Luxury Strawberry Shake is the ideal choice.