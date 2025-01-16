Our 8 Favorite Gourmet Burger Chains Across The US
No food holds as special of a place in the pantheon of American classics like the hamburger. Fat patties or smashed, veggie or beef, fully loaded or with basic toppings — we all have a favorite burger order that makes our bellies rumble and our hearts full. Yet, our appetite for burgers has grown and changed significantly since White Castle hit the scene all those generations ago. Fast food outlets play an outsized role in satisfying America's burger craving, but fortunately, they're not the only griddle in town for digging in.
As Tasting Table staff, we eat a lot. Naturally, burgers are one of the things that our staff loves to see come across the plate. We're foodies at heart (and by profession), so there are definitely some gourmet burger chains across the U.S. that call to us especially. Whether for the cost or quality of ingredients, the ambiance, or the way they drip off the bun, these businesses — and the special sandwiches that they offer — will be sure to get our order now and in the future.
BurgerFi - Dani Zoeller
When my family and I were first shopping for houses in central Florida, we stopped for a bit of house-hunting fuel at a burger place we'd never seen: BurgerFi. Based on the menu, it looked promising, and we were eager to find some new favorite places. BurgerFi didn't disappoint.
The menu here has something for many different appetites and preferences, and we love recommending it to visiting family and friends. The burgers are all creatively topped with interesting sauces and ingredients. They also have great names. The CEO burger is my favorite. For this one, the patty is made from a blend of wagyu, and for cheese, the sandwich gets a helping of aged Swiss. But the real magic is in the candied bacon and tomato jam with two different kinds of aioli: garlic and truffle.
While the sandwiches here are excellent, the fries are just as tasty. In addition to simply topped with salt, you can get them in several different styles: Cajun, truffle, parmesan and herb, or urban. For those that like extra cheese, you can also make these into some classic cheese fries or go full out with chili and cheese. Juicy burgers topped with new ingredients and fun fries? I can't think of anything more I'd like from my favorite burger spot.
The Habit Burger Grill - Carmen Varner
The Habit Burger Grill has locations across the West and East Coasts in states such as California, Arizona, Washington, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and more. The hamburger chain uses 100% fresh ground beef, but it's the cooking process that makes them stand out. The burgers are chargrilled over an open flame, giving them that fresh-grilled look and taste. I like the Charburger with cheese because you can't go wrong with a slice of melty queso. But Habit has other burger iterations with bacon, mushrooms, and Impossible meat for vegetarians, as well as the Double Char with two burger patties.
Unlike fast food chains where your order seems ready within a minute, you usually have to wait a bit longer at Habit. I also like that the chain has a condiment bar with ketchup, mustard, pickled jalapeños, chili peppers, pepperoncini, and other items. It's a pretty family-friendly spot, too, with high chairs and booster seats for your little one. Get your burger wrapped in lettuce if you don't want the bread, get a meal (burger, drink, and fries), or order items a la carte. While a visit to Habit Burger is still a quick meal, the little details really help it stand apart.
7th Street Burger - Sara Kay
There's something deeply satisfying and mentally stabilizing about a really good burger, and in New York City, 7th Street Burger is my version of burger therapy. Opened in June 2021 and now with multiple locations around the city (and one in Washington, D.C.), 7th Street Burger is doing a great job of bringing simple, delicious burgers to hungry New Yorkers with as little complication as possible. The no-frills menu is as easy as it gets: cheeseburger with an option to make it a double, an Impossible burger, and fries with the option to make them "loaded" with ground beef, American cheese, grilled onions, and house sauce. In a word, yum.
The smash burger at 7th Street Burger is an invitation to not have to make too many actual decisions regarding your next bite. Do you want that burger with American cheese, grilled onions, pickles, and house sauce on that toasted potato bun? Don't think too hard about it — just say yes. Because you definitely do. The bun is soft and pillowy, but with a little char for stability and flavor. The burger patty itself (get the double) is well-seasoned and juicy, with those oh-so-delicious crispy edges all around. The cheese, onions, pickles, and house sauce add flavor and crunch for a perfectly balanced and savory bite. Get a side of plain fries, hot and crispy with just the right amount of salt. It's greasy, it's salty, it's juicy; it's the people's burger.
Bad Daddy's - Sierra Winters
Bad Daddy's is the classic sports bar and restaurant you know and love, with high-quality, cutting-edge burgers, to boot. The decor is casual, and TVs are generously distributed throughout each restaurant. Although Bad Daddy's primarily caters to meat-eaters and options for vegans are slim, vegetarians will not be disappointed by the Cantina Black Bean Burger.
One of Bad Daddy's best features is its build-your-own-burger menu. Feeling hungry? You can amp up the meat with a double patty. Need a little less sustenance? Forgo the bun and opt for a lettuce wrap instead. With cheese choices ranging from smoked Gouda to pepper Jack to blue cheese crumbles, and with condiments including mouthwatering choices like horseradish mayo, poblano pepper mayo, and Bad Daddy's sauce (a signature blend consisting of mayo, mustard, spices, and BBQ sauce), you'll find yourself wanting to return repeatedly to try everything on the menu. Did I mention the buttermilk fried bacon and truffle aioli toppings? Suffice it to say that you can assemble a truly decadent burger at this restaurant.
It's no secret that burgers are best enjoyed with a side of fries. While you can't go wrong with Bad Daddy's hand-cut fries, the restaurant's sweet potato fries stand out from all the other sides: They are pleasantly crispy without being burnt or crunchy, and their sweetness is balanced by just the right amount of salt. I recommend rounding out your meal with a milkshake, such as the Salted Caramel Pretzel shake or the Chunky Elvis shake. You can also build your own shake by selecting a fruit, a Monin flavored syrup, and toppings like walnuts, peanut butter, and Ghirardelli chocolate syrup.
Bareburger - Hunter Wren Miele
Bareburger is an icon in the New York City burger scene. While its home base and most iconic locations are in NYC, the chain also has spots on Long Island and in New Jersey, Connecticut, and Ohio. Like any burger-slinging establishment, Bareburger maintains a classic, casual ambience, but with a hip yet unpretentious charm that flawlessly mimics the artisanal burgers it serves up.
Sustainability is the name of the game at Bareburger. In an effort to commit itself to responsible sourcing, the company boasts beef burgers crafted with hormone-free, grass-fed meat from Vermont farms. These patties are made from a completely organic (and delicious) mix of brisket, chuck, and short rib. But it doesn't stop at mere beef burgers; Bareburger also offers bison and elk burgers, like the legendary (and not for the faint of heart) Spicy Paul Bunyan bison burger, made fiery with habanero pepper jack, jalapeños, and spicy mayo. For those who ride the veggie train, Bareburger offers patties made with Impossible-brand meat, black beans, and a unique sweet potato, kale, and wild rice combo.
There's more than just delicious burgers at Bareburger; the chain also serves cocktails for the late-night crowd and hosts some of the best sauces in NYC to accompany its gourmet burgers. Opt for the Standard burger — which comes with sharp cheddar and caramelized onion — and then make it anything but standard with a unique sauce — like mango teriyaki, spicy green goddess, or jalapeño BBQ — because those who eat at Bareburger know that life's too short for ketchup.
Dog Haus - Dave McQuilling
Dog Haus isn't really known for its burgers. As the name suggests, it's mainly a hot dog outlet, one which also has a very good beer selection and outdoor games like cornhole in some of its locations. While the burgers may not be top of the menu, they aren't something you should overlook. In fact, they're one of the main reasons you should visit Dog Haus in the first place.
When it comes to ingredients, Dog Haus may be one of the better chains out there. The company uses Black Angus beef sourced from Creekstone Farms, which it states is certified humane, vegetarian fed, and free of hormones and antibiotics. Said meat typically comes crammed between four toasted Hawaiian rolls and is topped with things like onions, aioli, cheeses, and whatever else makes the particular burger you've ordered special. If you really dig into things, the burgers probably aren't perfect, but they're still ahead of a lot of other chains' offerings when it comes to meat quality, even higher-end ones.
As for why I like it? The burgers taste great, and there's a good variety. The prices are also reasonable if you land during the happy hour — where you'll have the opportunity to pair your burger with tater tots, some kind of sausage, or a craft beer if that takes your fancy. Outside of happy hour, things can get a bit pricey, but at worst, we're talking Shake Shack money for something that's a lot better in my opinion. Based on the ingredient quality and the overall flavors, Dog Haus' burgers certainly provide plenty of bark for your buck.
Dairi-O - Sierra Winters
With 12 locations in North Carolina, Dairi-O is one of those restaurants that can please the entire family with its diverse and tasty menu. The first Dairi-O, which was established in 1947, rose to popularity by serving delicious burgers, hot dogs, and milkshakes. The menu has since evolved to include sandwiches, soups, salads, and chicken dishes.
The burgers here can truly hit the spot, and they come in several varieties to keep things interesting. You can request your burger to be served on a sesame, wheat, or potato bun, and if you are feeling more adventurous, you can even ask for pita bread. Dairi-O's burgers are hand-pressed and never frozen, and you can top them with a wide array of condiments, like coleslaw, cheese, bacon, tartar sauce, and jalapeños. Meanwhile, the chain's vegetarian option is a refreshingly simple black bean burger, an option increasingly difficult to come by now that fake meat brands are in the spotlight.
The quality of a restaurant's fries can seal the deal when it comes to deciding which burger joint to visit, and Dairi-O's do not disappoint. Sweet and juicy on the inside, but with a crisp and salty exterior, Dairi-O's sweet potato waffle fries are not to be missed. French fries, cheese fries, and chili cheese fries are also on the menu. If you enjoy dipping hot fries in cold milkshakes, you're in luck; you can choose from over 30 flavors of ice cream and milkshakes, including banana pudding, blackberry cobbler, and pecan praline. If you're craving another sweet treat, consider savoring your ice cream in a dip top, sundae, soft serve, float, or flurry variation.
Next Level Burger - Abigail Bliss
Next Level Burger is the United States' first fast-casual burger chain to specialize in plant-based fare. It acquired vegan chain Veggie Grill in 2024, building upon its existing array of locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Colorado, Texas, and New York.
The menu at Next Level Burger is massive — maybe even a tad overwhelming — with loaded fries and other sides, hand-spun milkshakes, and more than a dozen burger creations. Some meatless patties resemble beef or fried chicken. Meanwhile, house-made options lean into whole ingredients, such as chipotle-seasoned black beans and a blend of quinoa and mushrooms. Along with the classic lettuce-tomato-pickle combo, the eatery offers several signatures, each stacked high with plant-based toppings that work great for veggie burgers. Fans love the Blue BBQ Burger, which features tempeh bacon and dairy-free blue cheese, as well as the PubChz Burger, made with grilled onions, sauerkraut, and zesty brown mustard, all between a buttery pretzel bun.
Every location uses non-GMO ingredients and organic vegetables. That said, Next Level Burger isn't what you'd call a nutrition-forward vegan spot. However, planetary health is a big part of its mission. The company claims that since its founding in 2014, it has saved over 3,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools' worth of water (aka around 2 billion gallons) in comparison to beef burger production. Yet, its flavor-driven menu satisfies that comfort food craving shared by omnivores and vegans alike.