Our 8 Favorite Gourmet Burger Chains Across The US

When my family and I were first shopping for houses in central Florida, we stopped for a bit of house-hunting fuel at a burger place we'd never seen: BurgerFi. Based on the menu, it looked promising, and we were eager to find some new favorite places. BurgerFi didn't disappoint.

The menu here has something for many different appetites and preferences, and we love recommending it to visiting family and friends. The burgers are all creatively topped with interesting sauces and ingredients. They also have great names. The CEO burger is my favorite. For this one, the patty is made from a blend of wagyu, and for cheese, the sandwich gets a helping of aged Swiss. But the real magic is in the candied bacon and tomato jam with two different kinds of aioli: garlic and truffle.

While the sandwiches here are excellent, the fries are just as tasty. In addition to simply topped with salt, you can get them in several different styles: Cajun, truffle, parmesan and herb, or urban. For those that like extra cheese, you can also make these into some classic cheese fries or go full out with chili and cheese. Juicy burgers topped with new ingredients and fun fries? I can't think of anything more I'd like from my favorite burger spot.

